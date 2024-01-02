Independiente Santa Fe continues to put together a new team for the 2024 campaign, which will be led by the Uruguayan coach Pablo Peirano. And that squad will be dressed by a new sports brand.

This Tuesday, the Bogotá club officially announced FILA as the new sponsor.

Thus, the cardinal team ended its contract with Kappa, the brand that dressed Santa Fe in the last two seasons.

The Cardinal club had good relations with Kappa, a brand that understood the club's desire to cut the two-year relationship.

Pablo Peirano, coach of Santa Fe.

However, Santa Fe thought about the distribution of its shirt, the proximity and ease for fans to have access to all the sports clothing that will be put on the market.

The powerful reason for signing with FILA is that the sponsor is that the shirt will go from being found in 4 points (with Kappa) to being available in 26 points in Bogotá, since there is an agreement with a sports store that is found in almost all shopping centers of the capital.

The design has already been defined, so Santa Fe hopes to release the jersey in the coming days. Although there is no official launch date, the club and the FILA brand hope to present the official garment the week before the start of the championship.

FUTBOLRED EDITORIAL

More sports news