Santa Fe He arrived at El Campín with the intention of celebrating his birthday and his fans left with enormous disgust. It was difficult for the team to arrive, they did not create a single option in a move in motion and they could not even score it from a penalty. Ramiro Sanchez, on two occasions, he saved Unión Magdalena, which drew Bogotá to a goalless draw.

The emotions, at least initially, were more in the run-up to the game, where the Santa Fe fans made their traditional parade to celebrate the club’s 82nd birthday, and then, at the farewell to Leandro Castellanos, who started his last game as a starter to leave the field after three minutes, when José Silva took his place.

In the first stage, Santa Fe did not generate a single clear option to score. Union neither. The closest the venue was was in an overflow by Fabián Viáfara who found Harold Andrés Rivera coming in to finish off. But the ball went outside. The visitor, not even that.

The first penalty saved by Ramiro Sánchez

A penalty from Juan Camilo Angulo to Dairon Mosquera, in the first minute of replacement, gave Santa Fe a golden opportunity to go ahead. But the team fell back into one of its sins from last semester, when, out of nine charges, it missed four. Wilson Morelo charged softly and to the right of goalkeeper Ramiro Sánchez, who stopped the ball.

Another thing was the second half, in which Santa Fe tried to find another option to reach the goal of the Union. He tried with the option of opening the field with José Enamorado, instead of Rivera, and with Jhojan Torres replacing Mosquera.

The second half had two protagonists: the goalkeeper Sánchez and the VAR. In front of the screens, the video arbitration judges warned the center back Jorge Duarte that he was offside for Morelo when Alexander Mejía pushed him inside the area.

Sánchez, the hero of Unión Magdalena

And then, 12 minutes from the end, José Mercado, fighting for a ball with Enamorado, managed to touch the ball with his hand. Duarte hesitated and the VAR confirmed the penalty. Morelo had the personality to ask for it again, but not the aim to hit it: he charged it to the left of Sánchez and the goalkeeper arrived there.

Another controversy resolved by the VAR was born from the save: the rebound fell to Fabián Sambueza, who touched the center and Morelo, with some luck and without hitting it well, almost rebounding, put it into the Unión goal. The review on the screens showed that the Santa Fe attacker was ahead.

Sánchez, in two penalties and a free kick that saved Sambueza, was a figure. And the Union, which did not make a single shot on goal in the 90 minutes, almost won it in stoppage time, when Ricardo Márquez, who reappeared, had it to bring three points to Santa Marta: José Silva avoided it.

The 13,734 spectators, mostly Santa Fe fans, were left wanting to celebrate the birthday. Rather, what there was was enormous disgust with a team that finds it difficult to generate options and that did not even put it from the white point.

