In the absence of a date for the end of the phase all against all, América, Santa Fe, Nacional, Medellín and Pereira are already classified for the playoffs of the Women’s League. On the last date, Tuesday, the three remaining boxes will be defined, with eight teams still with options to enter.

Today, Cali, with 24 points, La Equidad, with 23, and Cortuluá, with 22, are within the eight. Llaneros also has 22, but with a worse goal difference than the Valle del Cauca team.

Junior (20 points and a goal difference of +5), Huila (20 and -4), Millonarios (19 and -1) and Boyacá Chicó (19 and -2) still have the option to qualify.

Santa Fe gave Millionaires an artificial respirator

Santa Fe gave Millonarios a huge hand, defeating Cortuluá Yumbo Industriales 0-1, with a goal from Liana Salazar. The ambassadors depended on a victory for the lionesses to arrive with options to qualify for the last round of the championship, after the victory of La Equidad, which crushed Bucaramanga 6-0.Millionaires’ accounts are not easy: they have to beat Real Santander as a visitor and expect defeats from Cortuluá and Llaneros and that Junior and Huila do not win.

Millonarios thrashed Tolima 5-1 and is still alive in the Women's League.





América already secured first place in the table, with 37 points, by beating Pereira 1-4, with scores from Sara Sofía Martínez, Erika Largo (against), Mariana Zamorano and Daniela Castellanos. Discounted Vanessa Franco.

The lionesses, for their part, remain in second place in the table, with 32 units, and could secure that box with a draw against Llaneros in Villavicencio on the last date. He was helped by the stumble of Nacional-Formas Íntimas, who drew goalless with Atlético Huila at the Atanasio Girardot.

Unlike what happens in the men’s League, finishing first or second does not give any sporting advantage, except for the fact of finishing at home in the quarterfinal key.

This is how the last date will be played

The last date of the round-robin phase will be played on Tuesday, in unified hours, 3:15 in the afternoon. The scheduled matches are America vs. Equity, Chico vs. Junior, Bucaramanga vs. Cortulua, Huila vs. Pereira, Medellin vs. National, Real Santander vs. Millionaires, Santa Fe vs. Llaneros and Tolima vs. Cali. Deportivo Pasto, already eliminated, will have a free date.

Table of positions of the Women’s League

