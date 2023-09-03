Santa Fe found a moment of peace: he beat Junior well and returned to the top eight

Santa Fe once again had a bath of tranquility this Saturday in El Campín, where they beat Junior de Barranquilla 1-0 thanks to a very lucky move that allowed him to solve the game almost from the initial whistle.

The victory leaves León among the eight, waiting for what happens in the rest of the ninth day of the League, and ready to catch up on the championship on Wednesday, when he visits Cali in Palmaseca before playing the classic against Millonarios.

There were still people looking for a place to sit in the stands of El Campín when the team led by Hubert Bodhert found the winning goal.

Only one minute and five seconds passed before Éver Valencia overflowed on the left and fired a cross that found Emanuel Olivera’s leg before going into the north goal.

The ‘Turro’ walks with a terrible misfortune: it is his third goal against in the last five games he has played. He had already put it in his goal against Cúcuta, in the Colombia Cup, and against América, in the League.

Santa Fe managed to establish itself in a game in which its defense gained a lot of security with the entry of José Aja to the central defense. Even the Uruguayan also contributed in attack and crashed a ball into the post in the first half.

The entry of José Enamorado by Vladimir Hernández, when there were barely 29 minutes left, gave Junior’s attack some joy and the attacker could have applied the former’s law in the second half, but his shot also found the post and not the net .

