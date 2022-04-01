After his defeat last Monday against Atlético Nacional, for date 13 of the BetPlay League, Santa Fe returned to play in the worker’s suit and pulled off a difficult match against Deportivo Pasto in the first leg of the third phase of the BetPlay Cup.

The Santa Fe Fight

Santa Fe’s goal celebration.

The outlook was difficult from the beginning. The cardinal team remained with one player less from the middle of the first half, when Yulián Anchico was sent off after accumulating two yellow cards. However, Santa Fe managed to resist and, in fact, play better with 10 men.

In the second half, around minute 62, the Argentine Fernando Coniglio managed to score his first goal with the red jacket, from a penalty, and gave the team the push it needed to resist the final minutes at Pasto.

(Don’t stop reading: América de Cali already has the temporary replacement of Juan Carlos Osorio ready).

The volcanic team tried in every way, but failed to break the goal defended by José Silva. Santa Fe had a couple of opportunities, but the flaws in the definition did not allow him to increase the difference. The award for Santafereña resistance was the final 1-0.

“I am very happy with the effort everyone made after the expulsion”concluded Martín Cardetti, the cardinal helmsman, at the end of the meeting.

Next Thursday, April 7, at 8 pm, at the El Campín stadium, will be the second leg.

