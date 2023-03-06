Santa Fe he continues with his doubts about football and the start of the campaign is not good: the 3-2 defeat against Envigado It leaves him in a bad position in the League and with the coach Harold Rivera in doubt.

Now, the reds are setting their sights on the Copa Sudamericana, in which on Wednesday they will play their way to the group stage in a single match against Águilas Doradas, at the Atanasio Girardot stadium.

“To start talking about the future is to wait for that game to come, we’ll look at the decision we made, why take a step to the side if victory is achieved. This is to put the ‘chest to the breeze’, here the doctor brought me Méndez and the day he tells me that he did not continue, I simply leave with my head held high. Obviously many things go through my head, because I am the team coach, because I know what it means, what Santa Fe is, we need to get results “This is from day to day. We have to look at and resolve this situation on the pitch,” Rivera said.

These are five possible causes of the bad moment of Santa Fe:

The technician cannot find a payslip

Harold Rivera hasn’t been able to find a team. In the first dates he was affected by the expulsions: José Aja, Christian Marrugo and Kelvin Osorio ended up expelled and forced the DT to look for options. But in addition, Rivera has changed from a defense of four to a line of three full-backs, he has played with two forwards, with a single striker… That has been noticed on the field.

Santa Fe finds it difficult to generate goal options

In recent days, Santa Fe has had a game generation problem. In the match against Unión Magdalena, he spent 90 minutes without kicking on goal in a move: the two clear ones were the two missed penalties by Wilson Morelo and a free kick. Although he scored two goals in Envigado, one of them came from a set play, something in which the team was very strong.

The defense of three has not worked well

Against Envigado, Rivera tried a defense of three, bringing out the wings to join the attack and two recovery midfielders. However, those who played at the extremes of the rear had no way back and Envigado took advantage of that. To this was added the lack of a mark in the middle, which allowed the rival to find many spaces and do damage.

The experienced of Santa Fe, in debt

Santa Fe bet on experienced players who have not adapted. Hugo Rodallega, who arrived with a lot of noise, has not been able to get ready physically and has not yet scored goals for the team. Marrugo scored on Saturday, but he is not at a good level. And if we add to that the drop in Wilson Morelo, that he was not even a starter in Itagüí, the experience is not contributing.

Is there a lack of leadership on the payroll?

Rivera surprised in the match against Envigado by appointing Kevin Mantilla, the central defender with a great performance in the South American U-20 in which Colombia qualified for the World Cup, as team captain. He did it over several experienced players, such as Rodallega, Fabián Sambueza or Marlon Torres. He sounds like a message to veterans about what’s going on.

