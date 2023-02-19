The lion already needed to take out its claws, shake off, roar, recover its strength, show its fury: it finally needed to win, and it did so against La Equidad, 1-0, with Wilson Morelo’s goal, on date 5 of the League. Santa Fe warns.

Santa Fe really wanted to shed the weight it was carrying from a shaky start to the season. He wanted to win his first match. And their lineup was a hope for that: with Marrugo back and Sambueza relaunching and a line of three in defense… The team, without being extraordinary, was more solid, more orderly.

Marrugo and Sambueza unlocked the problem that Santa Fe brought. They made football flow. Because they play first class, they play well, they have an overview of the field: they invite you to play. They still lack, but excite. A pass from one of them is the possibility of a goal. A gig between the two is delight.

Morelo knows them well and that is why he inserted himself into the vision of both so that they could see him and look for them and at times that trident displayed emotional and aggressive football.

an early goal

Wilson Morelo, from Santa Fe. Photo: Mauricio Moreno / EL TIEMPO

But first things first, win. Santa Fe urgently needed to celebrate the first victory after two draws and one defeat. That’s why he went out to play in Techo.

And the way cleared after 7 minutes, very early, when Marrugo, the one who paid the suspension date, the one criticized for being sent off against Medellín, went and fought a ball and won it vehemently and threw a pass he knows by heart , empty, long, to Morelo: he left him facing the goal.

The cardinal scorer advanced towards the goal in full freedom. He even had time to look to his right to see if the attendant would raise the flag, he didn’t, so he knew he was enabled. When he reached the area, he eluded the goalkeeper with some difficulty, but without losing sight of the ball, and with the goal he only scored 1-0.

Equity was slow to react – it did not react. It was not the usual aggressive team. His best attempts were in the middle distance, and with astonishing inaccuracy. So in the first half the cardinal team did not suffer.



He was even able to score the second. When the rivals give him space, Santa Fe can be devastating. A gig between Morelo, Sambueza and Marrugo ended with a fragile shot from the latter.

victory without risk

Santa Fe was refreshing his team, he has names for that, with Rodallega, with Neyder, with Torres, with Enamorado, the latter had the second and failed. But the team has a spare.

The second part was generally flat. With La Equidad in a single nebula, and with Santa Fe satisfied with what it had.

The game entered that final stretch in which the points sometimes escape, that moment in which you can no longer blink. And Santa Fe came out graceful, without risk. Equity had two auctions, two scares, but they were auctions without conviction, one from Camacho, another from Lloreda.

At the end of the game, Rodallega was close to scoring his first goal. He missed the shot from above. Tune and tune, your goals will come.

In the end, Santa Fe achieved its first victory, and how valuable, and reached 5 points. The lion showed his claws and shook himself off.

PAUL ROMERO

Editor of EL TIEMPO

@PabloRomeroET

