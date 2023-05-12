Santa Fe was left on the ropes in the League and a painful defeat against Atlético Nacional, 0-2, this Thursday, forces him to take out the calculator in the last two dates of the League.

The despair brought by the fans of Santa Fe with coach Harold Rivera in recent days moved to the field of El Campín, in which the team was unable to resolve a game that at the beginning played hand in hand against Nacional and in which then he was a victim of his lack of skill and his mistakes.

Santa Fe had started with an overwhelming game and in the first two minutes of the game they already had two approaches. But Nacional, who had taken the opportunity to rotate the payroll and give play and continuity to various pieces, was mounting the game.

He was able to go ahead with a penalty, after a VAR call to judge Carlos Betancur for a slap from Harold Rivera Jr. to Gianfranco Peña. But in the review, the center-back saw a push from the attacker.

The second that Nacional had, this one was at stake, he did not miss it and Andrés Felipe Román finished off from outside the area and beat goalkeeper Juan Espitia, at 39.

Andrés Felipe Román (center) celebrates the 0-1 win for Nacional. Photo: Cesar Melgarejo – WEATHER

The patience of Rivera, the coach, also lacked: he made two changes at halftime, with the entry of Wilfrido de la Rosa and Iván Rojas, and then, at 80, he inexplicably took out the second.

And Nacional, who got into their field and found space to attack, found the second goal with some luck: a free kick from Brahian Palacios that deflected past Fabián Viáfara and into Espitia’s goal: a puntillazo in the 89th minute .

Fortunately for Santa Fe, Medellín did not win either: it drew 2-2 against Once Caldas. But now the road is uphill.

