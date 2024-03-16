The El Campín stadium was painted red and white this Saturday with a full crowd in the stands. The fans of Santa Fe He responded to the team in the 1-1 draw against Deportes Tolima.

There was a great setting to witness one of the most anticipated matches of matchday 12 of Colombian soccer.

The Cardinal fans, who have often been criticized for not supporting the team en masse, are having a semester with a lot of support.

Bogota. March 16, 2024. SantaFe faces Tolima, in a game valid for date twelve of the BetPlay League 2024 l, at the Nemesio Camacho el Campin Stadium. Photo: Sergio Acero Yate / El tiempo. Credit: CEET Photographer: Photo:Sergio Acero Yate / Weather Share

The match against Tolima was a clear example of the enthusiasm that the fans have this season.

Santa Fe reported that attendance was 29,829 fans, with several stands sold out. There was also a space for the Tolima fans, who were located on the north side.

Precisely these fans carried out riots in a confrontation with Santa Fe fans. Tolima fans tore chairs from the stands and threw them towards the cardinal fans located in the eastern north.

Beyond this mole, which did not go further, Santa Fe celebrated this support it received from its fans. The team is in good shape, although it could not defeat Tolima.

Santa Fe reached 23 points, the same as the Ibagué team.

SPORTS