Santa Fe: fans criticize the sale of season tickets for the value and poor payroll

Santa Fe vs. Millionaires in El Campín.
Mauricio Moreno / EL TIEMPO
Santa Fe vs. Millionaires in El Campín.
They point out that the team has not been assembled in the best way.
December 26, 2022, 01:59 PM
followers of Santa Fe Independent They broke out in networks and criticized the sale of tickets for the 2023 season.
The subscription for the first semester includes entry to the 10 games of the round-robin phase of the Betplay 2023-I League as a local and as a gift, entrance to the game as a local of phase one in the Conmebol Sudamericana.
In the same way, the fan is guaranteed a guaranteed position to recharge the following League phases that Santa Fe enters in 2023-I.
However, the criticism from the fans was not long in coming. For most, the team has not been put together well.
If they bring Chunga, Mariano Vásquez and a right back, and leave AT I pay the subscription and Mio and my old man’s.
– ⚽ . (@redrivolta1941) December 26, 2022
Those who are promoting the non-purchase of season tickets, I remind you that the least serious thing is that Santa Fe does not bring hierarchy players, does not fight for a title or make another international bear; If Santa Fe does not comply with the reorganization agreement, Law 1116, Santa Fe disappears. I do subscribe
— Cardozo Roa (@recardozoroa) December 24, 2022
Giving up has never been an option @Santa Fe🇲🇨
Against the leadership but our feeling is much bigger🇲🇨
Subscriptions recharged to be one more semester with you @lgars_official
— SOCORRO THE BOXERS (@SOCORROBXSZ8) December 25, 2022
The second stage of buying season tickets has already come out, the renewal for Oriental General is now at 380,000 thousand pesos, I will also spend the year 2023, I will see it on TV
— . (@Andres76157211) December 25, 2022
