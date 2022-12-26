Monday, December 26, 2022
Santa Fe: fans criticize the sale of season tickets for the value and poor payroll

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 26, 2022
in Sports
0


close

holy faith vs. millionaires

Santa Fe vs. Millionaires in El Campín.

Photo:

Mauricio Moreno / EL TIEMPO

Santa Fe vs. Millionaires in El Campín.

They point out that the team has not been assembled in the best way.

followers of Santa Fe Independent They broke out in networks and criticized the sale of tickets for the 2023 season.

The subscription for the first semester includes entry to the 10 games of the round-robin phase of the Betplay 2023-I League as a local and as a gift, entrance to the game as a local of phase one in the Conmebol Sudamericana.

In the same way, the fan is guaranteed a guaranteed position to recharge the following League phases that Santa Fe enters in 2023-I.

However, the criticism from the fans was not long in coming. For most, the team has not been put together well.

