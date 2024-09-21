Independiente Santa Fe has managed to stay in the top eight of the League, although it has four postponed matches and has not competed since last September 1st, when it drew 1-1 away against Junior. This Saturday it begins to regain ground, with the mission of staying in the top eight, when it visits Fortaleza at the stadium with a roof (8 pm TV on Win Sports and Win +).

Santa Fe fans were already missing the return of their team, which returns to the scene with the aim of showing that the competitive break served to tighten the screws and that it will not be a negative element, since Santa Fe needs to strengthen its position in the table, where it currently has 13 points, 10 behind the leader Once Caldas, which has played its full schedule.

Hugo Rodallega Photo:THE TIME file

“We have used all these days to work on all phases of the game, the physical part, we have also recovered several players. We use the time to compete in this match and also in all the upcoming ones, since there is an important series coming up, we are eager to compete again. We have prepared for that,” said coach Pablo Peirano on Thursday.

Pablo Peirano and Daniel Torres Photo:Jaiver Nieto and Nestor Gomez. THE TIME

Precisely, this time without competition also served the cardinals to recover the goalkeeper Andrés Mosquera Marmolejo, who overcame his injury and will return to the squad. Currently, Facundo Agüero remains in the medical department, with an abdominal rectus muscle injury, and Vladimir Hernández, who suffered a bruise on his right foot.

Santa Fe decided not to leave Bogotá to look for an alternative venue for its matches during the U-20 Women’s World Cup that is just ending.

“We made that decision together. It’s not about whether we did well or badly before, whether the results will reflect whether we did well or badly. That doesn’t matter because we are convinced of what we did. We have to compete and we have to play the same games,” Peirano added.

Next Thursday, Santa Fe will play one of its postponed matches, against Alianza, in what will be its return to El Campín. It will still have pending games against Medellín, Pere

