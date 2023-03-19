The ‘Bolillo’ Gómez premiered in Junior, He came with all his experience and wisdom, what that devastated team needed to resurface. But that demolished team did not rise. Not yet. He showed some lights, some intentions, but he has a long way to go to be the Junior he wants to be, the one who surely wants the Bolillo. And he crashed with a Santa Fe that is in roaring mode and took a valuable 1-1 draw from the Metropolitan.

Junior didn’t show much of a change. And it is that Bolillo barely has a couple of instructions, a couple of shouts, a couple of training sessions. He needs time. Besides, he didn’t have to Juan Fernando Quinterothe axis, the epicenter of the game, absent due to injury.

Bolillo Gómez debuted with Junior. Photo: JAIRO CASSIANI/KRONOS AGENCY

His goal was a great goal and that was the best in 90 minutes, one of those goals that make you stand up and applaud and chant and repeat. Leider Berdugo threw a pass with all the genius he had in store, Vladimir Hernandez He was the catcher, no one could intercept the ball, not even Viafara who rushed to meet him, the destination was Vladimir and Vladimir received, and in two stages he took a violent shot, with fire, direct to a stick. Goalkeeper Silva launched himself to do the impossible. He didn’t make it. When he raised his head, Vladimir was already screaming and Bolillo was already waving his arms and the Metropolitan was a single tremor. 27 minutes went.

Junior lit up, filled with confidence, it seemed like a different team. A collective smile ran through the stands. The satisfied glances were towards El Bolillo, who remained calm.

But Santa Fe landed them. That Santa Fe who came emboldened by beating América wanted to attack, he wanted to go for the draw, he wanted to scare Bolillo, to damage the premiere. It was when Wilson Morelo agreed that he is a formidable striker and hit a header that made the stick sound so that it reverberated in each tribune. A notice.

Junior kind of freaked out. He stopped attacking. A mid-distance shot from Berrío was the only great glimpse of him after the goal. Then came the cardinal blow. Santa Fe invented a toccata, they were given to make a play of quick touches, Morelo to Rojas, and Rojas in the area threw the weight to the center where De la Rosa entered like a wagon without brakes to deceive the goalkeeper Viera and score the goal. 1-1, when they went 48 minutes, that is, when it was time to go to rest.

junior got tangled

In the second half the game was more open, more willing to score. The two teams found spaces that they did not take advantage of.

Berdugo tried Junior with a shot. Morelo responded, but Morelo, the one who wants to remember that he is a fearsome scorer, defined as if he never had been. Then he tried Sambueza, with a better aim than his colleague, but Viera responded well.

Junior didn’t find the formula. Not with all the Bolillo’s screams from the sidelines nor with all the despair of the players on the field. This Junior has a great challenge ahead to rebuild. It is not the time yet, there are still players in preseason mode.

El Bolillo showed his first gestures of concern, an attempt of anguish that he will have to ward off very soon. In the other side, Hárold Rivera left with his head held high, because Santa Fe continues to rise, because Santa Fe even finished with air, full of confidence, comfortable and satisfied for achieving a valuable point.

