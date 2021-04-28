The occupation of intensive care beds in some regions of the country is a situation that worries officials, amid the increase in coronavirus cases.

An example of this is the case of a patient who had to travel 430 kilometers in an ambulance to find a place where they could put him in.

The man from Ceres, north of the province of Santa Fe, had to travel to rosary beads because there were no more beds in his city.In Rafaela, the closest urban center, there was only one square left.

This was stated this morning by the Director of the Third Level of the Ministry of Health, Rodrigo Mediavilla. “A patient who is referred is a life that is saved, but it involved important logistics to specify the transfer for 400 kilometers. These are the rigors imposed by the pandemic, ”the official remarked.

On the same day that 1,896 new infections were known in Santa Fe (270,098 since the beginning of the pandemic), Mediavilla added that the situation in terms of the number of occupied beds worries throughout the geography of the province.

In the specific case of the Ceres patient, as he stated, there was no possibility of referring him to Rafaela, the closest city with a more complex health system: “This Wednesday morning, there was only one free bed left in intensive care”, Described the official of the Ministry of Health.

Mediavilla said that the transfer of the patient to Rosario was decided because “it was necessary to keep that bed free in intensive care in case any patient at the Ferré Hospital deteriorated and intensive care care was needed. “

And he continued: “If we have a stable patient from Ceres, outside the Ferré hospital, we try to preserve that place for an unstable patient in the hospital itself. That is why it was decided to take the stable patient further away. We also had Santa Fe closer, but the provincial capital is not in better condition than Rafaela ”, he added.

Mediavilla reiterated that at this time “there are very few free in the Cullen and Iturraspe hospitals”, in the provincial capital.

And he added: “If there are two free beds, we preserve them because Santa Fe is large. There is a shortage, and if we have a stable patient, we risk the transfer to protect the grave who has no bed. We are always talking in intensive care ”.

“The logistics of regionalizing patients is very complex. Patients have been referred to the cities of Firmat and Venado Tuerto, for example. The idea is to find free beds and give oxygen to the system. We are prepared for this. We have contingency plans and plans to increase places ”, Mediavilla underlined by LT10.

According to the newspaper La Capital, the percentage of bed occupancy throughout the province is very high. According to official statistics, round 90% both in the field of public and private health.

To the limit

The Minister of Public Management of Santa Fe, Marcos Corach, assured this Wednesday that if the upward trend in coronavirus cases continues “We will not be able to serve everyone” because “we are at the limit in the health system and in oxygen”.

Regarding the presence in schools, the official assured that they will sustain it “as much as possible”, although the teacher unions asked that “more severe restrictions” be adopted and classes in schools be suspended “for a certain period to avoid the spread of the virus ”.

“The population has to know that the limit for increasing beds is already very finite,” said the Minister of Public Management, after the Government released days ago that Santa Fe increased by 300% the number of critical beds since the start of the pandemic, a year ago

LM