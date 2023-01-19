Santa Fe doesn’t stop: new weight reinforcement

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Santa Fe stayed with the classic 308 against Millonarios.
Nestor Gomez – WEATHER
Santa Fe stayed with the classic 308 against Millonarios.
The cardinal team is armed in all its lines.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
January 19, 2023, 03:33 PM
Santa Fe is determined to have a team that goes for the star this semester. Upon the arrival of men like Hugo Rodellaega or Fabián Sambuezaamong others, a new player was added this Thursday, in defense.
Is about Marlon Torres26-year-old defender who did not pass the medical exams at Atlético Junior and became available for the cardinals to sign him.
Marlon Torres, four times League champion and one Super League champion, comes to reinforce the team of Harold Rivera in a position that urgently needed to be filled after the departure of Perea.
Torres, who also played for Nacional, Leones and Bucaramanga, has not played since September 15, after suffering a fractured right forearm at América. He was off the field for the rest of the semester but after his recovery he was released and now he joins the Santa Fe team.
Santa Fe debuts in the League against Jaguares, next Friday, January 27, as a visitor.
MARLON TORRES 🇨🇴!
▪Position: Central Defense
▪ Profile: Right
▪ Last team: America
▪ Palmares: 4 leagues ⭐ and 1 Super League 🏆. 🇮🇩 pic.twitter.com/6y7MXPUG0q
– Independent Santa Fe (@SantaFe) January 19, 2023
PAUL ROMERO
Editor of EL TIEMPO
@PabloRomeroET
January 19, 2023, 03:33 PM
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Santa #doesnt #stop #weight #reinforcement
Leave a Reply