Thursday, January 19, 2023
Santa Fe doesn’t stop: new weight reinforcement

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 19, 2023
in Sports
Santa Fe vs. millionaires

Santa Fe stayed with the classic 308 against Millonarios.

Photo:

Nestor Gomez – WEATHER

Santa Fe stayed with the classic 308 against Millonarios.

The cardinal team is armed in all its lines.

Santa Fe is determined to have a team that goes for the star this semester. Upon the arrival of men like Hugo Rodellaega or Fabián Sambuezaamong others, a new player was added this Thursday, in defense.

Is about Marlon Torres26-year-old defender who did not pass the medical exams at Atlético Junior and became available for the cardinals to sign him.

Marlon Torres, four times League champion and one Super League champion, comes to reinforce the team of Harold Rivera in a position that urgently needed to be filled after the departure of Perea.

Torres, who also played for Nacional, Leones and Bucaramanga, has not played since September 15, after suffering a fractured right forearm at América. He was off the field for the rest of the semester but after his recovery he was released and now he joins the Santa Fe team.

Santa Fe debuts in the League against Jaguares, next Friday, January 27, as a visitor.

PAUL ROMERO
Editor of EL TIEMPO
@PabloRomeroET

