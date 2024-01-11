Independent Santa Fe reported that he was the victim of robbery at his sports headquarters, where the team led by the Uruguayan Pablo Peirano advances its preseason to compete in the 2024 BetPlay Cup and League.

The event happened last Friday, January 5: after finishing practice, the players shared with several fans who went to Tenjo, on the outskirts of Bogotá, to take a photo with their idols and ask for their autographs.

However, there were characters who committed the crime of theft from the headquarters, taking training clothing, which is part of the team's daily inventory.

The Bogotá club made a drastic decision to protect its interests and the sports headquarters. The shocking measure affects the fans, but seems necessary to maintain security at the Santa Fe facilities.

Thus, the cardinal team announced that “fans will no longer be allowed to enter” the Tenjo headquarters.

Although the measure would be temporary, since If they return the stolen clothing, the fans will be served again.

Family 🦁! We have something very serious to tell you and that makes us very sad ☹️. Last Friday, January 5, at our headquarters in Tenjo, while our players were very kindly assisting the fans with photos and autographs, some characters stole 2 sweatshirts and one… — Independent Santa Fe (@SantaFe) January 11, 2024

