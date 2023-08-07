Santa Fe had hidden his problems with points in his first two presentations, always in front of his audience. In their first outing away from El Campín, the reds left a huge concern.

The team started well and fell apart until it deservedly lost, and even with a short score, against an enthusiastic Deportivo Pasto, who won 2-0.

The reds, who came out onto the field dressed in black at the Libertad stadium, made water in defense, in which, in addition, the coach Hubert Bodhert did not bring any spare parts, and they did not have the mental strength to overcome adversity after having a more or less correct first half. The phenomenon is repeated, because already in the last game, against DIM, the coach had not called up any defender to keep him on the substitute bench.

The own goal that ended the momentum of Santa Fe

The beginning of the end for Santa Fe in Pasto came in minute 5 of the second half, when Daniel Moreno overflowed on the right and shot a cross into the area. Julián Millán, one of the best-performing defenders in Santa Fe, wanted to go to the end and put the tip of his shoe into the ball, which ended up heading towards the goal and dislodging goalkeeper Antony Silva.

In the intermission of the game, Bodhert wanted to gain control and took out a winger, Ever Valencia, to put in another midfielder, Kevin Londoño. But after the 1-0 draw, he once again put a man on the wing, Emmerson Batalla, and brought out a brand midfielder, Iván Rojas.

That change had an almost immediate consequence. But against. From a play that was an attack in favor of Santa Fe, it went to a lost ball and then to a lethal counterattack, in which the visiting defense was terribly badly stopped and in which Jown Cardona put the Argentine Gustavo Britos to run, who gained in speed and defined crossed to beat Silva, at 19 of the complement. Two minutes had passed since Bodhert moved the payroll…

The finish of the game for Santa Fe was full of inaccuracies, beyond the coach’s attempts to give the team fluidity by changing piece by piece, Christian Marrugo for Fabián Sambueza and Yeison Moreno for Jersson González. It is hardly the first defeat for Santa Fe in the League, but what they showed in Pasto is worrying.

