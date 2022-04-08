Santa Fe defeats Pasto with authority in Bogotá and advances in the BetPlay Cup

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Edwin Herrera (center), midfielder for the Bogota team.
The Cardinal team achieved a cumulative score of 4-0 over the Nariño team.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
April 07, 2022, 10:50 PM
This Thursday, in the second leg of the BetPlay Cup, Santa Fe won, liked and scored. The Cardinal team beat Deportivo Pasto 3-0 in El Campín and certified its passage to the next phase of the tournament that brings together the first and second division teams.
Santa Fe victory
In the ninety minutes, Santa Fe was far superior to Pasto. The team led by Argentinian Martín Cardetti showed its best face and added its third consecutive victory, taking into account the victory by one goal against Unión Magdalena and the 1-0 against the Nariñense team, in the first leg of the Cup.
(You can read: The best Olympic goal in the world? See Barcelona’s in Copa Sudamericana).
This Thursday, the midfielder Neyder Moreno was in charge of opening the scoring. Then, at minute 65, the turn was for Jersson González. The defender Alejandro Gutiérrez was the one who closed the evening.
The accumulated score, taking into account the 1-0 in the first leg, was 4-0.
(Also: Alexandre Guimaraes, from America, affected by plane crash in Costa Rica).
This Sunday, by Liga BetPlay, Santa Fe visits Envigado at the Polideportivo Sur, at 3 pm
SPORTS
