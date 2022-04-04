Santa Fe returned to victory. He suffered more than necessary but in the end he was able to solve the match against Unión Magdalena, whom he beat 1-0 with an own goal. Thus, he reached 22 points and is in the fight within the eight.

It was more difficult than perhaps Santa Fe thought before the game. And it was difficult because he met a rival who knew how to defend himself, who knew how to protect himself, who also knew how to lose time, and who, moreover, knew how to counterattack.

In fact, that defensive Union launched the most dangerous attacks of the first half. At 2 minutes he had already generated a great opportunity, and if it was not a goal, it was luckily a cardinal, when the goal was unprotected.

Santa Fe Tangled

Santa Fe wanted to elaborate, play fast, try in the middle distance, but beyond a shot from Jhon Velásquez who passed by, the team did not create more in that first half.

At the end of that period, Unión took advantage of the confusion in Santa Fe and gave him a couple of scares. A Palomino free kick that made Castellanos fly to a post, and on the rebound, Cantillo tried and again the goalkeeper said no.

But starting the second half the match changed, it was unlocked, and all thanks to the work and grace of Unión himself, who had a fault in defense. A center by Neyder Moreno, who came from the bench to be a solution, the ball went into the goal, the goalkeeper Ramiro Sánchez slipped, and his teammate appeared behind him Stiwar Mena who scored in his own goal: 1-0 in 51 minutes.

And so, with that mistake, the entire visiting strategy was damaged. And for Santa Fe it was another game, more comfortable, because it already found the spaces it needed. He spread the court more easily. He exploited the bands and was able to get shots from medium distance.

Santa Fe could not expand

Santa Fe had the second goal in a good header from Moreno, who entered the match connected, and goalkeeper Sánchez miraculously avoided it.

The cardinal team did not liquidate, and Union drew strength to find some approximation. And that was when the player Palomino was expelled for an iron, and that was the end of all Samaria hope.

There was time for one more, Moreno again, inspired, but his goal was prevented by the quick exit of goalkeeper Sánchez.

Santa Fe won at home, and that was what was urgent. He is among the eight and is still in the fight.

