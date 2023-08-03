Santa Fe It continues to tighten the nuts, assembling its pieces, assembling its style, and it does so little by little but with victory, because now it beat Independiente Medellín, 1-0, in a game in which it showed solidity, authority and few scares.

Santa Fe exercised control of the game, dominance, showed new lights of what coach Bodhert wants, kept Medellín almost always at a distance, except in the first minutes, and then launched his attacks again and again. One of them was enough to celebrate.

Sambueza gave three points

Valencia had already burned the gloves of the goalkeeper Chunga, who deflected a flaming ball when the cardinal fans were already taking their feet off the stands to shout goal. He did not enter, but the team was enthusiastic.

Photo: Nestor Gomez / EL TIEMPO

The goal was found in an intelligent play, a corner kick taken short by Sambueza, then the ball into the area, a shot by González, Chunga saved but left the rebound, and there Sambueza appeared, free and without making noise, to define the 1-0 in 23 minutes.



There the party had a break, because Medellín, the one led by Alfredo Arias, had to risk more. And Santa Fe was willing to take advantage of the spaces.

In the second half, Santa Fe wanted to extend the lead, but couldn’t. It was close. Hugo Rodallega He entered the field and had a spectacular chalaca that hit a rival, on the rebound Millán fired a missile that the goalkeeper Chunga found attentive, who once again said no. Then it was Batalla who worried and almost celebrated.

The DIM, who was saved from the second, had the tie at the end, but the shot of Anderson Silver, with the free bow, went to the body of Viáfara. All of Santa Fe took a deep breath, who did not deserve to let go of the victory and did not, they won their second game in the league and have 6 points.

PAUL ROMERO

Editor of EL TIEMPO

@PabloRomeroET

