It could have been one of those matches that have been seen so much in which the rival goal does not open and the opponent defends itself with fury and everything gets tangled, but Santa Fe did not let it be that way, it dominated and generated so much and what he kicked, that the ball was finally going to end up going in, and he scored twice, and with that 2-0 he beat Alianza in El Campín, in a match that he had pending in the League and reached 19 points. Santa Fe won well.

Santa Fe returned home, he missed El Campín, and he did not let Alianza tarnish his return. There were few people in the stands, the brave ones who braved the cold and the rain and left happy with two goals and three points.

The cardinal team was superior, much superior, they found a fragile rival who played defense and ended up paying dearly. And his goalkeeper, Mosquera, was a hero, he was in charge of making the lions bitter, who kicked him and kicked him and couldn’t beat him.

Before the first goal, Santa Fe had already tried a lot, Harold Mosquera captured a rebound, launched a shot that sent the ball crashing into the grass and passed close. Then Juan Pablo Zuluaga and Albornoz tried, the middle distance was the formula.

It was when Hugo Rodalllega claimed presence, he claimed the ball, a perfect cross arrived and his header demanded the goalkeeper who prevented the goal. Even Rodallega had a goal disallowed, due to the previous advanced position of the assistant, Mosquera.

The scorer wanted to celebrate, he searched and searched, in another option he stood in front and when he finished, when the goal was already being shouted in the stands, the goalkeeper Mosquera saved again, put his knees and cheered the goal.

The second half started the same, Santa Fe with dominance and Alianza fighting for a draw. Once again Rodallega tried, he took a shot and there was Mosquera to protect his goal.

Santa Fe never despaired, patiently, but aggressively, continuing to search for the winning goal. Until Jhojan Torres lit up, who overflowed from the right zone and launched a lethal cross, there in the area Zuluaga entered a great movement, launched himself and combed the ball to finally beat Mosquera.

With the advantage, it was another game. Alianza had no choice but to leave his lair, try some feat, but at the slightest space, he received the second. Santa Fe attacked him with many men, the defense could not clear, the ball finally fell to Millán who threw a cross with the intention of finishing and Mosquera only had to put his foot so that the ball cushioned and went in, at minute 56.

The disappointment was for Rodallega who once again missed the goal, he had one more, a free kick but we already know who was in the goal to spoil the party, goalkeeper Mosquera. Santa Fe won well. He came a lot, kicked a lot and celebrated twice.

PABLO ROMERO

Sports

