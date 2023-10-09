Santa Fe He maneuvered quickly. After the departure of Hubert Bodhert, after the 5-0 defeat against Águilas, the club now has a new coach: Pablo Peirano.

Peirano, a 48-year-old Uruguayan coach, arrives at the Cardinal team to try to straighten the path, in the final stretch of the round-robin phase of the League.

The Uruguayan coach comes from directing Cusco in the Peruvian League, but before that he had already been in the cardinal orbit, just before Bodhert was hired.

He is remembered for having been the technical assistant of the Gerardo Pelusso in Santa Fe that was crowned champion of the Copa Sudamericana in 2015.

Pablo Peirano (left) as part of Gerardo Pelusso’s coaching staff in Santa Fe. Photo: Mauricio León. EL TIEMPO Archive

He began his career as assistant coach of the Uruguay U-20 soccer team, achieving second place in the 2013 U-20 Soccer World Cup. From 2014 to 2016 he was assistant coach in Santa Fe.

Peirano was contacted this weekend to take charge of the team. The negotiation was quick and this Monday morning the Uruguayan signed a contract with the Cardinal team.

This same Monday he went to the training headquarters in Tenjo and led his first practice with the Cardinals.

Their challenge is to keep Santa Fe among the eight qualifiers and improve the team’s performance for the home runs, if it achieves classification.

🇮🇩! The Uruguayan coach 🇺🇾 assumes the technical direction of León 🦁. The teacher is already in Bogotá and led his first practice. pic.twitter.com/PSpc8xFKEo — Independent Santa Fe (@SantaFe) October 9, 2023

PABLO ROMERO

Editor of EL TIEMPO

@PabloRomeroET

More sports news