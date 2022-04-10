Santa Fe will finish this Sunday in the top eight of the championship, but the defeat against Envigado, at the Parque Estadio Sur, could greatly complicate the outlook for the classification, depending on what Once Caldas does in Montería, on Monday, and also what happens on Tuesday with Bucaramanga, which receives Cortuluá in its stadium. Already his rival surpassed him in the standings, with 1-0 that allowed him to reach 23 points.

It was not a good game for those led by Martín Cardetti, who had a hard time handling the ball, who suffered an early expulsion that tangled up the game and did not generate many scoring options.

Pedroza’s expulsion complicated Santa Fe

That play, in the 26th minute, was key to the development of the game: Iván Rojas fouled Juan Sebastián Pedroza in the middle of the field, who, in his reaction, ended up kicking his noble parts. Without the need to review the VAR, judge Jhon Hinestroza gave him the red card, direct and without anesthesia.

Santa Fe bet on two lines of four and left Wilson Morelo alone up front, a scheme that had a retouch in the locker room in the middle of the game, with the entry of Andrey Estupiñán for Jersson González, looking for speed in the attack. That allowed him to endure the shot of the first half, in which he almost lost on the last day, with a cross shot by Diego Moreno that goalkeeper Leandro Castellanos took out with his nails.

The impulse reached for the first ten minutes of the second, but the gasoline ran out: In the 56th minute, Yaser Asprilla entered the area and touched back for Juan Manuel Zapata to finish off. Goalkeeper Leandro Castellanos controlled the first shot, but had no rebound support and Wílder Guisao took the opportunity to make it 1-0.

Santa Fe tried to change his attitude, without success

From that moment, Santa Fe played it with what they had and what they could: advance the lines to take space from Envigado, but without creating danger around Joan Parra’s goal. And with a bank armed more to defend than to solve up front, Cardetti played it: first taking out a side, José Ortiz, to put in the only forward he had on the bench, Fernando Coniglio.

The clock was ticking and as Envigado had already taken refuge in his field, Santa Fe got desperate and decided to throw the ball into the area to see what he could do. The result did not change. Now, in the rest of the day, they will have to force themselves by other people’s results to continue among the eight, before receiving Alianza Petrolera on Friday, in El Campín.

