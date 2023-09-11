Santa Fe comes back, celebrates and unleashes a shower of memes against Millonarios

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Santa Fe victory memes over Millonarios.
Networks and Sergio Acero. TIME
Santa Fe victory memes over Millonarios.
A lot of humor on social networks after the capital classic.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
OF
Santa Fe came back and defeated Millonarios 4-2 in the Bogota classic on matchday 10 of the League, this Sunday at the El Campín stadium.
The cardinal team took advantage of the fact that their rival was left with 9 players due to the expulsions of Silva and Giraldo.
Memes exploded on social networks with mockery of Millonarios for the negative result.
The memes
SPORTS
OF
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national and world news
An error occurred in the request
My Portals
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Santa #celebrates #unleashes #shower #memes #Millonarios
Leave a Reply