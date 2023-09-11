Monday, September 11, 2023
Santa Fe comes back, celebrates and unleashes a shower of memes against Millonarios

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 11, 2023
in Sports
0
Santa Fe comes back, celebrates and unleashes a shower of memes against Millonarios

Memes

Santa Fe victory memes over Millonarios.

Photo:

Networks and Sergio Acero. TIME

Santa Fe victory memes over Millonarios.

A lot of humor on social networks after the capital classic.

Santa Fe came back and defeated Millonarios 4-2 in the Bogota classic on matchday 10 of the League, this Sunday at the El Campín stadium.

The cardinal team took advantage of the fact that their rival was left with 9 players due to the expulsions of Silva and Giraldo.

Memes exploded on social networks with mockery of Millonarios for the negative result.

The memes

SPORTS

