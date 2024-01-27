Santa Fe wants to forget its sad 2023 and has started the new year with impetus. The mood is different, on the field and in the stands. This Saturday 17,502 spectators enjoyed a good 3-1 victory against Envigado, that with the defeat it becomes complicated in the relegation zone.

Envigado, who has practically the same team that finished last last year (in fact, none of his five reinforcements started as a starter) wanted to put pressure on Santa Fe from the start. He went on top, attacked and created danger.

In fact, the visitor struck first, in a very good collective play that, although it got a little dirty with a rebound before the final shot, It allowed winger Geindry Cuervo to beat goalkeeper Mosquera Marmolejo to score the 0-1 score in the 14th minute.

Santa Fe armed itself with patience and began to apply a formula that, apparently, will be a hallmark of coach Pablo Peirano's work: very high pressure, very close to the rival goal, to try to provoke errors that end up being lethal.

The tie, however, It came thanks to the liveliness of Rodallega, who anticipated his marker after a cross from the right by Jersson González, in a play very similar to the winning goal against Pasto on the first date: at 26 minutes, Santa Fe breathed easy.

The 2-1 score, on the other hand, was a product of pressure, which generated an incredible error. And in a team as young as Envigado, the one who ended up making a mistake was the most experienced, Felipe Jaramillo, who got tangled in his area and left the ball to Daniel Torres, who touched for Rodallega. He did not forgive. 2-1 at 28 minutes.

Envigado, when he wanted to attack, detected a crack in the middle that Peirano resolved in the middle of the game. In practice, Daniel Torres was alone on the mark. So Yilmar Velásquez came in to help him, instead of Juan Pablo Zuluaga.

The best goal of the game and perhaps of the year: work by Chaverra

The visitors wanted to attack to equalize the game, but they left space and Santa Fe took advantage. The best goal of the afternoon, and already a candidate to be the goal of the entire year, was scored by Francisco Chaverra, in the 8th minute of the complement. After a theft of the ball by Jersson González, the former La Equidad player saw goalkeeper Parra ahead of him and kicked him from behind midfield. Great goal!

Already with the advantage, Santa Fe managed time, space and the ball and Envigado was not enough with good will. León is equal in points, goal difference and goals in favor with Fortaleza in first place, but is second for having scored fewer goals away from home. The tournament is just beginning, but Santa Fe wants to show a pleasant face to fight at the top.

