Santa Fe stumbled, and in this final stretch of the League, when the fight is to qualify, these defeats are dangerous. So it was against the leader Águilas Doradas who gave another exhibition and won 3-1 at home and is ready for the next phase.

(You may be interested: Those from the south: contracts for $2 billion unite them with the Medellín Mayor’s Office)

Santa Fe suffered in the first half, gave all the advantages, could not contain that emboldened Águilas and when they realized it, when the referee whistled for the break, they were already losing 3-0.

eagles fly

The 17th minute was played and after a corner kick, Jesús Rivas raised a ball to Marco Perez, who combed her hair to send her to the bottom. The linesman raised the flag announcing an offside, however, after the VAR review, the play was validated due to the position of José Aja. Águilas went ahead 1-0 in their nest.

Santa Fe tried to react and after 26 minutes, after a recovery by Christian Marrugo, Hugo Rodallega tried from medium distance. The powerful shot passed close to the root of José Contreras’s right upright. Around 34, in the clearest goal arrival, Wilfrido de la Rosa appeared from the left and sent a cross in search of Hugo that crashed into the goalkeeper.

Two minutes later, and from a counterattack, it was 2-0 for Águilas. Pérez put a long ball for Johan Caballero, who moved to the right and after partnering with Jhon Freddy Salazar, took a cross that Marco himself was in charge of transforming into a goal.

On the second minute of addition and after a Salazar free kick, Santa Fe ended up committing a penalty for a handball from Hugo Rodallega

insufficient reaction

For the second half, coach Harold Rivera came out ready to change history. The shock was provided by Kevin Mantilla, Johan Torres, Jersson González and Fabián Sambueza, who entered willing to clean up the image of the initial stage.

At 58′ Santa Fe was close to discounting, after a header from Mantilla and an attempt by Torres that ended in a deflection for a corner. Goalkeeper Contreras kept the goal clean after a shot from Johan Torres himself, who tried from outside the area.

Finally, Rivera’s men found their way into discount at minute 65. Sambueza scored after a cross from the right by Jersson; he appeared at the far post and connected perfectly with his head to make it 3-1 at the Alberto Grisales. The psychic boost did not last long and at times they seemed to fade. While that was happening, Águilas put up with it.

Until minute 70, Águilas tried again. I was no longer so satisfied with the score. Everything happened after a recovery in the opposite field; Jorge Rengifo finished off before goalkeeper Espitia left, who was left with the duel. Great intervention by the cardinal goalkeeper to avoid the fourth.

The second half was entertaining, with back and forth actions. The goalkeepers Contreras and Espitia also had work in the final stretch. Despite this, the score did not change and Águilas kept the points after winning 3-1 on date 16.

FOOTBALL REDACTION

More sports news