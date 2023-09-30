In Santa Fe, the numbers, for now, are giving to qualify for the semi-final home runs of the League. Football is what sometimes doesn’t appear and the fans have no patience.

This Saturday (6 pm, Win Sports +), those led by Hubert Bodhert hope to maintain the first, the mathematical, and improve the second to establish themselves in the classification zone.

They will visit Atlético Bucaramanga, a team that started very well and deflated in such a way that it was left without a coach this week. Alexis Márquez resigned after the defeat against Medellín and the Santander team will soon have a third coach in 2023.

Bodhert has scored 52.4 percent of the points in the League this semester, something that is enough to keep him among the eight, according to the projection of the ‘magic number’.

The ‘magic number’ to qualify in the League

Until Friday, the projection to qualify was that the eighth-ranked team would have to score 52.4 percent of the points to stay there. This, in 20 dates, is 31.4 points. That is, 31 plus tie-breaking factor or 32 to round.



If that same “Magic Number” is calculated by counting everyone winning their remaining home games, the score is 31 points. The reds start the day at 22, right on the limit.

The accounts, then, continue to work out for Santa Fe, who by winning the three remaining games at home would have no problems qualifying.

The mess is the calendar: they must receive the leader Águilas Doradas, play a second classic against Millonarios (which they already beat 2-4 in a match with two sent off in the rival) and close against Once Caldas.

For this reason, a victory outside of Bogotá is key at this moment. He hasn’t achieved it all year. The last time, in the League, was on November 23 of last year, 2-3 against Junior.

“Work time is very little because it ends and you have to recover to get on a plane. We are giving them peace of mind with talks, videos and positions that they should do. It will always be good to start from good to better, it is important to finish the part of the League and Cup growing,” said Bodhert after the insipid draw against Pereira in the Colombia Cup.

The coach still trusts in his work and in what his team can give, even if his behavior on the field does not convince his people. The numbers continue to add up.

