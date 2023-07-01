Simón Bolívar Park, which received the passionate supporters of Millonarios in the men’s final a few days ago, opened its doors to receive the fans of the Santa Fe women’s team.

This Friday, June 30, at 8:00 pm, the exciting second leg showdown of the BetPlay Women’s League. After the 2-0 victory of the lionesses in the first legAmérica de Cali summoned Santa Fe at the Pascual Guerrero stadium to define the champion of the 2023 edition, which resulted in the final victory for Santa Fe.

The mayoress of Bogotá, Claudia López, announced this news through social networks so that you can enjoy the women’s final. The park gates opened at 5:00 pm and giant screens were installed to broadcast the game between Santa Fe and América de Cali.

“We invite you to support our ‘Leonas’. In peace but with great joy in Simón Bolívar Park. We are waiting for you from 5:00 pm to see the game against América de Cali on giant screens for the women’s soccer final”, the mayor said in a video.

The capital unites once again to support and celebrate the talent and passion of the soccer players, demonstrating the growing interest and support for women’s soccer in the city. Parque Simón Bolívar becomes the epicenter of this celebration, welcoming the fans of Santa Fe and giving them the opportunity to experience the excitement of the game in a community and festive environment.

This was also stressed by the Secretary of the Government of Bogotá, Jose Riveros, who arrived at the metropolitan park early.

“Everything is ready in Simón Bolívar Park to see the grand final of women’s soccer in Santa Fe. More than 300 police units, 120 managers, 250 logisticians ready to receive them!!”Riveros noted on Twitter.

Everything is ready in Simón Bolívar Park to see the grand final of women’s football in @LeonasSantaFe! More than 300 police units, 120 managers, 250 logisticians ready to receive them! At 5 pm we open doors, we are waiting for all the families! And the weather improved! pic.twitter.com/qEpVUxEJDZ — Jose David Riveros N (@JDRiveros) June 30, 2023

The winners of the first semester of the BetPlay League Santa Fe won 2-0 against América de Cali in the BetPlay final. The winners of the BetPlay League of the first semester. Photo: Santiago Saldarriaga Moments of joy shook the park The ‘fans’ excited by the victory. 10:05 p.m. Santa Fe wins the BetPlay Women’s League The winners of the BetPlay League were the ‘leonas’. Santa Fe won 1-0 against América de Cali 9:16 p.m. Update on what is lived in Simón Bolívar Park The people are still together and they force themselves for the ‘lionesses’ to triumph. Santa Fe vs. cali america Photo: Sergio Acero Yate / Time Santa Fe vs. cali america Photo: Sergio Acero Yate / Time Santa Fe vs. cali america Photo: Sergio Acero Yate / Time See also Mariana Pajón won the La Roche France Cup Santa Fe vs. cali america Photo: Sergio Acero Yate / Time These are some pictures of the match The players from Santa Fe and América de Cali will compete in the final of the women’s BetPlay League at the Pascual Guerrero de Cali stadium. Santa Fe vs. cali america Santa Fe vs. cali america Santa Fe vs. cali america Santa Fe vs. cali america Santa Fe vs. cali america This is how the first 40 minutes of the game were seen from the Simón Bolívar The ‘fans’ support the players of the Santa Fe team from cold Bogotá. Santa Fe vs. América de Cali seen from Simón Bolívar. Photo: César Melgarejo/ The Weather @cesarmelgarejoa Santa Fe vs. América de Cali seen from Simón Bolívar. Photo: Sergio Acero Yate / Time Santa Fe vs. América de Cali seen from Simón Bolívar. Photo: Sergio Acero Yate / Time Santa Fe vs. América de Cali seen from Simón Bolívar. Photo: Sergio Acero Yate / Time Santa Fe vs. América de Cali seen from Simón Bolívar. Photo: Sergio Acero Yate / Time Follow the minute by minute of the match EL TIEMPO informs you of every detail of the final of the BetPlay Women’s League. The Bogotá Ombudsman is located in Simón Bolívar There is a presence of the Bogota Ombudsman in the park where the game is being broadcast. “Our guardians of the Personería are in the place monitoring minute by minute the arrival of the fans“, reported the entity through Twitter. 8:02 p.m. There are still people lining up to enter the park See also Cristiano Ronaldo warns United, he wants to fight for the League According to information from Snail Radiothe ‘fans’, despite being a few minutes before the game begins, continue to line up outside the metropolitan park to enter. 7:50 p.m. The ‘fans’ are already cheering minutes before the game The people who are going to support the Santa Fe women’s team from the Simón Bolívar park are waiting for the game. Santa Fe vs. cali america Photo: Sergio Acero Yate / Time Santa Fe vs. cali america Photo: Sergio Acero Yate / Time Santa Fe vs. cali america Photo: Sergio Acero Yate / Time 5:00 pm The park gates open! At 5:00 pm this Friday, June 30, the doors of Simón Bolívar Park were opened, the place where the Women’s League match with the finalists from Santa Fe and América de Cali will be broadcast. We invite you to support our @LeonasSantaFe 🤍❤️ in peace but with great joy in Simón Bolívar Park! We are waiting for you from 5 pm to see on giant screens the game against América de Cali for the women’s soccer final. Let’s go for the third ⭐️⭐️⭐️ my… pic.twitter.com/kqaHjIl6FZ — Claudia López Hernández (@ClaudiaLopez) June 30, 2023

LAURA CAMILA RAMOS

