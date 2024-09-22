He came back Santa Fe. It took 20 long days for the team to reappear, and it returned with another victory and goals and with all the joy for its fans: it beat Fortaleza 1-3 on matchday 11 of the League. Santa Fe returned and did so with its combative and effective football.

According to the criteria of

The wait had fans on the verge of despair, many of whom came to Techo to rediscover their passion and left happy, with a solid victory.

On the pitch, Santa Fe was not a machine, but it seemed like one, because it was effective, organized and forceful. It won on its own terms. It did not suffer.

Santa Fe appealed to its order and its direct game, that game that does not arouse applause, but rather roars, with a lot of courage.

Starting the match, this rested Santa Fe celebrated falsely, because at 12 minutes Santiago Mosquera He had a goal disallowed for offside after a great assist from Zuluaga.

Fortaleza did not find its best game, it was not effective, it missed a good chance on a header by Morales, it spared the lion’s life and paid dearly.

In the 42nd minute, Santa Fe accelerated, threw a ball into the area to see what would happen and the Fortaleza defense did not know what to do with it, it fell to Albornoz who took a cross shot and scored 1-0 so that the fans could finally cheer again for the goal they had been waiting for.

Santa Fe, before facing Fortaleza. Photo:Santa Fe Share

In the second half, Fortaleza wanted to go for the tie, but they were not clear, they did not get there with risk, the match entered a period of calm, of friction, until the 58th minute. Elvis Perlaza He captured another loose ball in the area and shot it to score the second goal.

There was more to come, Santa Fe had much more in its repertoire, that was when Rodallega passed the ball to Mosquera who took a tremendous shot and beat the goalkeeper for 0-3, when the 79th minute had passed.

Sometimes waiting is counterproductive, sometimes from waiting so long the players feel out of rhythm of competition, and that happened to some, for example Hugo RodallegaThe team’s top scorer was not at his usual level: strangely inaccurate. He did not have enough weight, but his goals will come again.

Fortaleza found the discount in the last play of the match, with a goal from Palacios, and that was all: 1-3.

Meanwhile, Santa Fe won and did well. It reached 16 points and still has 4 games left to play. The lion roared again.

PAUL ROMERO

Sports Editor

More sports news