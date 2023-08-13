Santa Fe still doesn’t like it. It still doesn’t light up. It’s a pretty gray Santa Fe. And the worst thing is that their opaque game against La Equidad, in El Campín, was not saved by the result, it was barely a 1-1 draw that left an obvious discomfort in the fans.

This Santa Fe is not there to give a show. It is to be effective. To win just enough and defend the result with the heart. But that strategy did not work out against La Equidad. He thought that 1-0 was enough and no. The advantage was found in a revised VAR penalty, after a corner kick. The ball fell to Jersson González who was stepped on by Pablo Lima. Rodallega executed coldly and made it 1-0 in 20 minutes.

Photo: Cesar Melgarejo / EL TIEMPO

Santa Fe scored that goal and forgot about the game, or at least forgot to attack. The heavy work was transferred to the defense, because La Equidad assumed their need and went to look for the game, and got closer in the middle distance and making a figure of the goalkeeper Antony Silva, who responded well, as in a powerful shot by Johan Rojas that he managed to send over the crossbar, and another shot from Rojas himself that the goalkeeper resolved in two stages.

But in the second half, Rojas fine-tuned his shot and Silva could no longer stop him. He took a free kick down, the ball touched the wall and the goalkeeper was misplaced, deceived, although with a lot of responsibility, and it was 1-1 in 52 minutes.

Finally Santa Fe shook. Rodallega led the reaction and had the second goal after a creeping cross from Viafara, but his shot was miraculously saved by goalkeeper Ortega with his feet.

The party improved in emotions at the auction. Even Emerson Battle brought Santa Fe closer to victory with a free kick that went off the crossbar. Equity in the counterattack almost liquidated him.

And that was all, or was it little. This gray Santa Fe thought that with the 1-0 he would win and he was surprised, disappointed: a draw that left the fans bored.

PAUL ROMERO

Editor of EL TIEMPO

@PabloRomeroET

More sports news