Santa Fe is getting back on its feet. The defeat in the final hurt a lot. They had to start well to reconcile with a fan base that was badly hurt. Only 9,125 spectators came to see the first victory of the semester, 2-1, against Deportivo Pasto.

According to the criteria of

Santa Fe had to leave behind the war wounds left by the final lost against Atlético Bucaramanga. Two of their key players were injured in that match and were not in this debut: captain Daniel Torres and top scorer Hugo Rodallega. Nor did defender Marcelo Ortiz.

In this way, coach Pablo Peirano went for what he knew and kept a roster with the base of last semester, with only one new face in the starting lineup, the attacker Harold Santiago Mosquera.

The former Millonarios and Deportivo Cali player turned out to be decisive in the match. He took an active part in the action that led to the 1-0, five minutes into the first half, when Pasto retreated badly and defended worse. This allowed Agustín Rodríguez to put him in front of the goal, ready to shoot. Goalkeeper Marco Espínola rebounded the ball and the Uruguayan sent it over the line.

Santa Fe vs. Pasto Photo:Sergio Acero Yate. THE TIME Share

Pasto was outmatched in the first half. The back of the defense was an invitation to attack. And before the first 45 minutes were up, Santa Fe scored the second goal, which it deserved at that moment. It did so with a recovery by Juan Pablo Zuluaga, who cleared a ball in his own half and launched a long ball to Mosquera, who ran 40 meters before reaching the area and beating Espínola. The Pasto players did not know what to claim, whether it was a foul or offside. There was neither of those things.

Pasto reacted and made Santa Fe suffer.

The second half, however, saw a reaction from Deportivo Pasto, who made two changes at half-time and made things difficult for their rivals. Cristian Arrieta scored two goals, one on the wing, and another up front, Andrés Amaya, in place of Gustavo Charrupí and Santiago Tréllez, who appeared little or nothing.

Pasto’s effort and Santa Fe’s drop in performance tightened the game and also the score, with the appearance of the inexorable ‘Law of the ex’: one who left a while ago, defender Nicolás Gil, brought the ball down to the edge of the area, and another who had just changed his shirt, leaving León’s and putting on Pasto’s, Daniel Moreno, took a left-footed shot that beat goalkeeper Andrés Mosquera Marmolejo.

Santa Fe vs. Pasto Photo:Sergio Acero Yate. THE TIME Share

The match was cut from side to side. There were two attempts at fighting that were resolved as best he could by referee Edilson Ariza. And in the end, Peirano managed to regain control of the match with the entry of two other new faces, Edwar López and Jown Cardona, with which the score was 2-1 until the end of the game.

Santa Fe has already taken its first step in the second half to take revenge for the first. That team went from less to more to become very solid. Now it is starting again, it has losses, but also a desire to improve.

Jose Orlando Ascencio

Sports Deputy Editor

@josasc