Independent Santa Fe He had a good debut in the first Colombian soccer tournament of the year after beating Pasto 0-1 in the capital of Nariño.

The cardinal team presented several of its new players, among them, the goalkeeper Andrés Mosquera, in defense Elvis Perlaza and Daniel Torreswho had an outstanding performance.

Very even



Above, Santa Fe brought danger with the same as always, a Hugo Rodallega who was a constant threat to the Pastusa defense and the goal defended by the goalkeeper Diego Martínez.

Although the visitor had chances to score in the first half, the local team went ahead in the second half in search of the goal that would give them the victory, but they did not achieve it.

A horizontal shot of Diego Chavezin the ninth minute of the complement, was the clearest option for the team led by Jersson González.

Santa Fe, for its part, tried to level the loads and those guided by Pablo Peirano They shook, but couldn't score. Rodallega shook himself and at minute 38 of the second half, he took advantage of the defensive error and scored the only goal of the game.

On the second date, the Bogotá team receives Envigado in El Campín, which this Monday tied 0-0 with La Equidad, at 4 pm this Saturday.

