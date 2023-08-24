Brayan Esteban Correa, 27, died in Chili. The Colombian had traveled to that country more than two years ago in order to seek better job opportunities. However, now his family is crying out for collaboration to repatriate him and be able to say goodbye.

Also read:

– The man from Cali who died from a brutal beating spent months walking from Cali to Chile

– The new revelations in the case of the Colombian who was dismembered in Chile

– The dramatic story of a Colombian murdered in Chile: he had lost his leg due to fungus

“He left Colombia when there was a social outbreak and many boys had to emigrate,” said Yudy Alejandra Utima, his mother, for the Citytv channel.

Correa worked as an ornamenter and, in addition, he had been a member of the bars of the Bogota team Santa Fe. “There in Chile he also worked in a cigarette store. He had come to study and had left with my grandson. He saw a better chance of life,” he added.

She did not imagine that on August 16 she would receive a call notifying her of the young man’s death. They still do not know the circumstances of the episode, since everything is under investigation. Correa lived in the city of Coquimbo.

(In addition: Colombian Marta Granados completes more than three months disappeared in Mexico).

“Under deep circumstances, my son died. I still do not have a concise preliminary report to be able to say what happened,” he emphasized.

The Colombian was 27 years old.

The family requests the collaboration of the Colombian authorities and the general public to be able to repatriate him.because the cost of the process is high: “Any help that they can give us, at this moment, is immense.”

Santa Fe fans plan to make a collection.

(Keep reading: Colombian tragedy in Australia: Katherine Sandoval was struck by a monster wave.)

The case is known at the time when another Colombian family is looking for repatriate a 22-year-old girl who died after falling from a building in Santiago de Chile.

Lindsay Stephanye Utima Astaiza, a native of Palmira, had been residing in that country since October 2022 with her two-year-old son. In circumstances that are yet to be clarified, the young woman lost her life.

(Read more here: Colombian woman died after falling from a building in Chile in a strange episode: family cries out for help).

Colombian was assassinated in Coquimbo, Chile

In another episode, a Colombian who also resided in the city of Coquimbo, Chile, died in early June of this 2023. According to the authorities’ report, there was a fight between migrants.

One of them drew a weapon and fatally wounded the Colombian. “The prosecutor’s office arranged for the Homicide Brigade (BH) to attend to carry out the investigation procedures, aimed at determining the identity of the victim, the dynamics of the events and those responsible for them,” they said.

Prosecutor’s Office and BH Homicide Brigade @PDI_Coquimbo the Coquimbo cove was established to investigate a homicide that would have occurred, according to the prosecutor (s), Eduardo Salas, inside the compound. Chief of the BH, José Cáceres, said that ballistic evidence is being recovered. pic.twitter.com/ZjPh6eHYsh – Coquimbo Regional Prosecutor’s Office (@Fisca_Coquimbo) June 3, 2023

You can also read:

– Video: reveal the exact moment of the tragic university accident in Bucaramanga.

– The first photo of Daniel Sancho in jail after the murder of Edwin Arrieta comes to light.

– Family of man murdered on Tolú beach sends a strong message to those who recorded it.

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL