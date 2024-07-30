The Grand Final of the Women’s League is coming, which will be played Santa Fe against Deportivo Cali and the Cardenal club, which is looking for its fourth star, announced ticket details for the return match in Bogotá.

According to the criteria of

The final round will be played on Friday, August 16, 2024 at 7:30 pm, at the El Campín stadium.

“Taking into account External Circular 011 of July 4, 2024 from the Ministry of Sports addressed to football clubs and commissions, we would like to inform you that we must temporarily suspend the free entry promotion for children because we have a new requirement regarding the sale, issuance and the system of entry of fans to professional football events in Colombia. From the club we reiterate our commitment to the youngest of the pack and we are already working to be able to reactivate and maintain this benefit,” clarifies the club in response to concerns about the entry of minors.

Santa Fe women. Photo:Santa Fe Share

“If you were a Cardenal Wallet 2022 user and still have a balance in your account, you can redeem it at the ticket office or for Casa Cardenal products at the main headquarters.”

Terms of sale

Exclusive sales for season ticket holders will be available from July 30 to Saturday, August 3, 2024 at physical locations and on TuBoleta online.

Each subscriber may purchase one (1) additional ticket at full price.

Tickets will be available to the general public starting Sunday, August 4, 2024 at www.TuBoleta.com and while supplies last.

Entry to Lateral Sur is only for those over 14 years old. The minimum age to enter El Campín is 5 years old.

Prices

LOCATION SUBSCRIBERS GENERAL PUBLIC

WESTERN PREFERENTIAL $37,000 $74,000

OCCIDENTAL PLATEA ALTA $37,000 $74,000

WESTERN PLATEA BAJA $37,000 $74,000

WESTERN GENERAL $30,000 $60,000

ORIENTAL PLATEA $25,000 $50,000

PREFERENTIAL ORIENTAL $25,000 $50,000

GENERAL EASTERN $20,000 $40,000

SOUTH SIDE $15,000 $30,000

The value in the table already includes the service but not the processing and shipping costs.

IMPORTANT: Attendees at all stands must enter by presenting their ticket in the TuBoleta Pass application.

SPORTS