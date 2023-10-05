The Women’s Copa Libertadores starts this Thursday in Bogotá and Cali, and Palmeiras, current champion, will begin the defense of the title against Ecuadorian Barcelona on the first day of Group A of the continental tournament, while they debut National Athletic and Santa Fe.

Atlético Nacional will start its continental journey against Caracas and with the creative Yoreli Rincón, as its star reinforcement. She joins other experienced players such as goalkeeper Vanessa Córdoba and midfielder Daniela Montoya, with whom the Verdolagas will try to cause a surprise.

“We are very happy with the preparation, we have focused a lot on the physical aspect. We must be up to the task to represent this shield,” Córdoba said at a press conference this week.

Caracas arrived in Cali with a roster of 20 players, among whom the veteran midfielder Lisbeth Bandres and attacker Rutlesby Flores stand out.

Santa Fe seeks a pending dream

With the experienced center Natalia Gaitán As the main reinforcement, Santa Fe, the club that has won the most times in the Colombian league, will debut in Bogotá against Olimpia in Group B at the Techo stadium.

🗣️🦁 Natalia Gaitán, defender of Independiente Santa Fe: “I chose Santa Fe because it is my city, I am close to my family, my friends and my people. Having that experience of playing Libertadores in Colombia is unique with a team from my city. “It’s a dream”https://t.co/dmHw2fUBZ8 pic.twitter.com/wp7ZIGp82J — Caracol Deportes (@CaracolDeportes) October 4, 2023

In addition to Gaitán, Other experienced players appear on the team such as defender Carolina Arias, midfielders Gabriela Huertas and Liana Salazar and attacker Diana Celis. with extensive experience, with which the current champions of the Colombian league will seek the title.

Olimpia will try to advance from the group stage and will have players who finished third in Group A last year.

The third Colombian representative in the women’s Libertadores, América de Cali, will debut on Friday, against Boca Juniors. Without major reinforcements, but with a change of coach, with the arrival of Gustavo Pineda as coach, the ‘Red Devils’ hope to finally break the spell and win the Cup.

