Santa Fe and Junior face the hangover from non-classification to the semifinal home runs. These are two ambitious projects, whose payrolls had, on paper, greater weight to fight in the championship, but the two teams, who reached the final date alive, said goodbye and now it is their turn to rethink for the immediate future .

Santa Fe suffered a hard blow, because beyond its irregularity and the change of DT -by removing Harold Rivera and appointing Gerardo Bedoya as manager for the final two games-, he had weapons to fight and depended on himself.

Their 3-1 defeat against Once Caldas was the consummation of their sins, beginning with their defensive fragility: they conceded 25 goals, a higher number than all the qualifiers.

In attack, although he had a good record, with 29 goals —more than Pasto, Chicó, Alianza and Nacional—, he wasted many goal opportunities and did not have a striker. Wilson Morelo barely scored 3 goals. Rodallega was the best, with 6. “It was tried, but it was not achieved. Sensations and feelings of guilt, frustration, anger, sadness, and pain,” said Rodallega.

The other sin was that when things did not work out for DT Rivera, the board put up with it in the midst of a climate of irreversible tension with the fans. Santa Fe is now looking for DT, with foreign preference, because Bedoya’s future depended on the classification. The Uruguayans Pablo Repetto, Fabián Coito, Ignacio Ithurralde and Leonardo Ramos sound.

He has the Copa Sudamericana against Gimnasia the other week and, for now, Bedoya would be leading the team (he is third in group G with 4 points, the leader is Universitario with 7 points).

Junior: a lot of investment and zero results

On the other side is the Junior case, which was built around the hiring of Juan Fernando Quintero, who was injured and could barely play 6 games. Allowing his trip to Asia with the Colombian National Team despite not being in good condition is one of the team’s great sins.

Juan Fernando Quintero leaves the field after Junior's defeat against Envigado.

Nor did DT Arturo Reyes work, who left with a performance of 18.8 percent. Hernán Darío Gómez arrived and although the team was revived, it was not enough. Indiscipline problems also stained the tournament’s finish, with the departure of the player Luis Sandoval.

Junior, who has one of the most valuable payrolls in the League (third, for 18.10 million euros according to Transfermarkt), closes a semester to be forgotten. Decide the future of Quintero, the immediate.

