The fourth date of the semifinal quadrangulars of the Women’s League left Santa Fe and América de Cali with the possibility of obtaining passage to the grand final in the next day, after the victories achieved this weekend.

According to the criteria of

Alianza, in group A, and Cali and Millonarios, in B, still have mathematical options to reach the final, while Nacional, Medellín and Llaneros sentenced their elimination on this day.

Las Leonas, led by Venezuelan Ómar Ramírez, defeated DIM 3-1 in Chía on Saturday and reached 10 points in group A. A hat trick by Karla Torres, in the 24th, 72nd and 76th minutes, ensured the Santa Fe victory. Medellín scored with a goal from María Helena Hurtado, at 56.

For its part, Alianza kept its options open after tying 1-1 against Nacional-Formas Íntimas at the Atanasio Girardot stadium. A goal from mid-distance by Yoreli Rincón put the greens ahead, but Sindy Sánchez tied the score at 68.

That tie sentenced Nacional’s elimination, that had finished undefeated in the round-robin phase, but that deflated in home runs by not obtaining any victory.

Santa Fe could secure its qualification in the next match, when it plays at home against Alianza, on a date and venue to be determined. It should be noted that the El Campín and Metropolitano de Techo stadiums are not available due to adaptations for the U-20 Women’s World Cup.

América de Cali, with the first option in group B

In group B, América beat Llaneros 3-1 in Palmira on Saturday and remained the leader, with nine points. Mariana Zamorano, in the 19th minute; María Paula Córdoba, from a penalty, at 40, and Gabriela Rodríguez, at 83, scored the red goals. She scored Lorena Cobos, at 90, with a penalty.

This Sunday, Millonarios kept their chances of qualifying alive by beating Deportivo Cali 1-0 in an eventful match, which was suspended after 30 minutes due to a heavy hailstorm at the Olaya Herrera stadium, which caused the field to flood.

After the restart, María José Torres scored the winning goal for those led by Angie Vega, in the 76th minute, after an assist from Tatiana Ariza.

América could qualify on the next date if they win the classic against Cali in Palmaseca, or if they draw and Millonarios lose against Llaneros at home.

Table of positions of the home runs of the Women’s League

SPORTS

More Sports news