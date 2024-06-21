Yondependiente Santa Fe and América finished the second day of the semi-final quadrangles of the Women’s League as leaders of groups A and B, respectively, on a day in which Atlético Nacional, the best team in the round-robin phase, could not win either.

The date began on Tuesday with an emotional paisa classic between Nacional and Medellín, which ended in a two-goal tie. Yisela Cuesta and Sara Córdoba scored the green goals, while Greicy Landázury and Marlli Johana López scored for DIM.

In that same group A, on Wednesday, Santa Fe beat Alianza 2-3 as a visitor in Yumbo to take the lead in the area. Las Leonas were up 0-3 on the scoreboard at the end of the first stage, with goals from Nelly Córdoba, Liseth Aroca and Karla Torres.

However, Alianza came closer with two penalty goals from María Nela Carvajal and worried Santa Fe, which had to hold on in the final minutes to save a victory that seemed much easier.

In Yopal, Llaneros lost 2-3 against Millonarios, on the second day of group B. Tatiana Ariza, from a penalty, and Liana Salazar, on two occasions, scored the ambassadors’ goals. Lizeth Camacho and Gabriela Urueña scored for the locals.

For its part, América continues its perfect campaign by winning the classic against Deportivo Cali in Palmira (2-1). María Paula Córdoba put the local team ahead, Kelly Ibargüen equalized for the greens and Gisela Robledo scored a great goal to ensure the victory of her team.

This is how the third date of the semifinals of the Women’s League will be played

The third date of group A of the semifinal quadrangles of the Women’s League will be played on Saturday: at 3 pm, Alianza will host Nacional, in a game that will be seen on Signal Colombia. At 5 pm Medellín and Santa Fe will play in Itagüí, with Win Sports signal.

In group B, the two matches take place on Sunday. Llaneros will play against América in Yopal, at 3 pm, without a television signal, but with transmission on YouTube. At 5 pm, Cali will receive Millonarios in Palmaseca, with transmission from Signal Colombia.

Table of positions for the semifinals of the Women’s League

SPORTS

