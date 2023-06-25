Santa Fe and Americathe best teams of the 2023 Women’s League, are ready to play this Sunday the first leg of the grand final at Campín (4 pm Win TV +), in search of a new title that will be crowned on Friday at the stadium Pascual Guerrero from Cali.

(You may be interested: Final of the Women’s League changes programming: this is how Santa Fe vs. América will be played)

These are two teams that have shown their best version in this championship, in tune with what their work has been in the short history of the women’s tournament.

For the three-time championship

Photo: Nestor Gomez, THE TIME.

Both clubs have already been champions twice, the Santa Fe lionesses are going for their third star after the titles they won in 2017 and 2020. The first against Huila and the second precisely against América.

“There is the desire to want to be champion with Santa Fe, we are very excited and I am going to experience it as if it were my first final,” said Liana Salazar, one of the team’s leaders. For Liana, in addition, this tournament has already been special. “I feel calm, happy to be able to qualify Santa Fe for the Copa Libertadores. It is one of the objectives for which they brought me back and for that title to arrive, ”she said.

Santa Fe has been a strong team, accumulating 45 points in the championship, being the one that lost the fewest games, only one. He also showed great scoring ability, with a total of 47 goals in favor, being the second with the best scoring performance behind América.

“Our objective has always been to win, we are preparing for that, they are two important finals and we will see how the games develop… Possession of the ball is going to be important, from that I think that is going to hurt him to América, we have to be concentrated behind without leaving spaces”, said the player Nancy Acosta in statements to El Deportivo.

Santa Fe has just beaten Industriales in the quarterfinals, and Atlético Nacional in the semifinal in a match that seemed difficult but that the lionesses resolved with authority, as in the 4-0 win in the second leg at the El Campín fort .

America, for revenge

AMERICA OF CALI FEMALE. Photo: JUAN PABLO RUEDA. TIME.

On the other side is a solid, strong America, determined to raise the cup again, hand in hand with its great star, Catalina Usme. América has also won the women’s championship twice, in 2019 against Medellín, and is the current champion, beating Deportivo Cali last year in the Cali classic.

América, however, has the thorn of the title that it already lost against the lionesses, that is an additional ingredient, although the player Tatiana Castañeda does not see it that way: “Being in the final tells us that we are doing things in the best way, For us this is not a revenge, it is a new opportunity”, she said.

América has been the indisputable best team of the year. 50 points achieved, 16 victories, and the surprising number of 54 goals scored. In addition, it is the team that has conceded the fewest goals, just 11.

For all this, the scarlet team arrives with great expectations at this definition, especially after leaving two tough rivals like La Equidad, in the quarterfinals, and Pereira, in the semifinal, to which they beat a resounding 4-0. in the game back.

SPORTS

More sports news