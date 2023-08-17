Santa Fe, amid controversy, advanced in the Colombia Cup: it defeated Deportivo Cali

Santa Fe defeated Deportivo Cali on Wednesday and advanced to the quarterfinals of the Copa Colombia.

At 90’+1, when it seemed that nothing was going to happen, midfielder Jersson González took a kick that allowed Santa Fe to tie the series and take the game to penalties.

In the launches, with controversy included, Santa Fe won by 3 penalties to 1.

Before, A fistfight broke out everywhere. Everything, after apparently a ball boy from Santa Fe took the note book from the Deportivo Cali goalkeeper.

