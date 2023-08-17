Thursday, August 17, 2023
Santa Fe, amid controversy, advanced in the Colombia Cup: it defeated Deportivo Cali

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 17, 2023
in Sports
Santa Fe, amid controversy, advanced in the Colombia Cup: it defeated Deportivo Cali

Hugo Rodallega - Teófilo Gutiérrez

Rodallega and ‘Teo’.

Rodallega and ‘Teo’.

Hubert Bodhert’s team won on penalties. But there was an outrageous fight.

Santa Fe defeated Deportivo Cali on Wednesday and advanced to the quarterfinals of the Copa Colombia.

At 90’+1, when it seemed that nothing was going to happen, midfielder Jersson González took a kick that allowed Santa Fe to tie the series and take the game to penalties.

In the launches, with controversy included, Santa Fe won by 3 penalties to 1.

Before, A fistfight broke out everywhere. Everything, after apparently a ball boy from Santa Fe took the note book from the Deportivo Cali goalkeeper.

