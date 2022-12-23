Santa Fe already has a new coaching staff

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Actions of the Santa Fe vs. Junior.
Sergio Steel Yacht. TIME
Actions of the Santa Fe vs. Junior.
The cardinal team made the appointment official.
December 23, 2022, 10:43 AM
Santa Fe Independent confirmed this Friday the coaching staff that it will have for the 2023 season and that it will be led by the man from Tolima Harold Rivera.
Rivera will be accompanied by Lucas Gonzaleztechnical assistant, and Christian Camachowho will act as physical trainer.
The name of the DT was being handled. He already has experience leading the team and that has been taken into account by the leaders of the Bogota team.
“Let’s go for a 2023 full of a lot of work, and what can never be missing: claw and heart!”, was read in the official communication.
Santa Fe also released the payroll that has been confirmed so far for 2023.
“The following players are linked to a signed contract. To date, details are being finalized to renew carlos sanchez“, stated.
