The governor of Santa Fe, Omar Perotti, announced this Sunday that his province adheres to the restrictive measures against the advance of the coronavirus that the national government ordered through DNU 287/21.

Among the new provisions, the suspension of face-to-face classes in the departments of Rosario and San Lorenzo between May 3 and 7 inclusive.

It is exempted from the norm “the schooling of students of the modality of special education, in agreement with their families, and, likewise, the means to comply with the support and educational accompaniment of students with disabilities must be determined “.

The decision already I had anticipated it the Santa Fe Minister of Education, Adriana Cantero, in the Zoom meeting that he shared this Sunday with his peers and Nicolás Trotta, the Minister of Education of the Nation.

On the other hand, until May 21, the gastronomic places, although they may have 30 percent occupancy inside, they must close at 23, and entry will only be allowed until 22. The exception is in Rosario and San Lorenzo, where the closing time is at 19, and the restriction of entry from 18.

Also until May 21 there will be vehicular restriction between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., except for essential tasks. Within these hours, you can only go on foot to local venues.

The social gatherings in private homes, and can only be held outdoors and with up to a maximum of ten people.

To further reduce circulation, it was extended until July 31 the validity and validity of the authorizations, permits, licenses or authorizations granted by the Province or any of its departments dependent on the Executive Power.

Beyond what was decided, it was clarified that “municipal and communal authorities may have in their respective districts, in consultation with the Ministry of Health, major restrictions than those established in this decree “.

Pablo Javkin, mayor of Rosario, who will have the strongest restrictions together with San Lorenzo. Photo: Juan José García

Other suspended activities

The provincial decree also includes the suspension of the following activities:

– The recreational sports practice in closed establishments. Physical activities in public outdoor spaces may be carried out as long as they involve up to ten people participating in them, which may never mean the recreational practice of group contact sports, regardless of the number of participants.

– The sports competitions provincial, zonal or local of a professional or amateur nature not expressly authorized by the national authorities, by means of a Decree of Necessity and Urgency (DNU) of the National Executive Power or Administrative Decision of the Chief of Cabinet of Ministers, including automobile and motorcycle competitions.

– Nightclubs and lounges of events, parties and the like; except when the municipal and communal authorities have arranged their authorization as bars and restaurants.

– The activities of game rooms in casinos and bingo halls.

– The operation of cinemas, bars, restaurants, food courts and children’s play spaces located in shopping centers, shopping malls or shopping malls, except for those with independent external income and expenses.

– Cinemas, theaters, cultural centers, movie theaters and complexes and other related establishments, unless they operate outdoors.

– Equestrian activity in racetracks.

– The complementary activity in person of artists in bars and restaurants during the hours authorized for its operation.

– The art and craft activity in the open air, in squares, parks and walks.

– Assemblies and electoral acts of public and private legal entities, in person. They can only be done remotely.

– The shops with attention to the public will be able to work only until 19, and up to 20 those who sell food products.

DB