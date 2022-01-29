Santa Fe added this Saturday his first point as a visitor in the 2022-I League, equaling 1-1 with the newly promoted Cortuluá, at the Doce de Octubre stadium. The team led by the Argentine Martín Cardetti showed progress when it came to attacking, but still has issues to resolve in order to move forward calmly in the League.

Without Carlos Sánchez, suspended after being sent off in the match against Águilas Doradas, Cardetti decided on midfielder Yeiler Góez as the starter, with a more than acceptable balance.

In the first few minutes, Cortuluá attacked Santa Fe a lot and pointed out some defensive problems that the DT should review.

The first goal, with the participation of the sides

The visitors found the advantage in a play with the offensive participation of the two full-backs: the right-hander, Edwin Herrera, sent a cross past the far post and there, the left-hander, Dairon Mosquera, put his head in and ended up showering goalkeeper Guillermo Gómez to put advantage to his team, 36 minutes into the first half.

But the issue did not end there in the first stage. In replacement time, the youthful Alexis Castillo Manyoma took a corner kick to the small area. The defense fell asleep and goalkeeper Leandro Castellanos stayed on the line. Then, all those doubts were taken advantage of by the experienced Luis Carlos Ruiz to put his head in and achieve equality, 47 minutes into the first half.

The second half was more favorable for Santa Fe, who had the options to get closer to victory. There was even a curious action, in the 70th minute, when the sprinklers that irrigate the field on the side where the locals were attacking were turned on.

In the last play of the match, Santa Fe asked for a hand from Jaison Elí Mina, but judge Bismarks Santiago, with the help of the VAR, considered that there was no infraction.

The next day for Santa Fe and Cortuluá

Santa Fe will return to El Campín on the next date, Wednesday, for its first big test of fire against one of the favorites for the title, Junior from Barranquilla, starting at 8:15 at night.

Cortuluá, for his part, will also have a tough game on Friday, when he hosts América at the Doce de Octubre stadium.

