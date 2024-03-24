Santa Fe showed its strength and efficiency to rescue a very valuable draw in its visit to Águilas Doradas, 1-1, on matchday 13 of the League, in a match in which it almost took the 3 points.

Santa Fe had a pale first half, without offensive presence, without demanding the local goalkeeper. Hugo Rodallega very little appeared. Daniel Torres tried to be the most dynamic player, the connector. But the team made a mistake at the start, with imprecise passes and had no surprise with their wingers.

The worst thing for Santa Fe in the first half was the injury of Juan Pablo Zuluagawho is one of the key men on the team and had to be replaced due to discomfort in his right leg.

In a boring first half and without great scoring opportunities, the best was an opportunity for Águilas through Vuletichwho had a header that went wide.

But the game got better. Santa Fe was another in the second half. He came out to play with greater determination, with more volume of attack and began to get closer. However, the cardinal's intention was blurred very quickly, after a handball in the Chaverra area. The referee Diego Ruiz He sanctioned the penalty for Águilas.

Estacio was in charge of collecting and the goalkeeper Espitia saved him, but as he moved forward, the shot was repeated. This time it was Vuletich who hit the center, hard, and scored 1-0 in 56 minutes.

Santa Fe was surprised by that goal. He had time left to try for a tie. Coach Peirano moved his bench, he took risks, Santa Fe advanced lines, he went on top of Águilas. Facundo Aguero He had the tie in a free kick from Rodallega that the center-back headed very well and the ball went upright.

The cardinal team did not let off the accelerator. And in the 83rd minute, after a corner kick taken by Perlaza, he appeared Daniel Torres at the near post, free of marker, and scored 1-1.

Even the cardinal team had options to take the three points. Rodallega missed an option against the goalkeeper Hector Arango. Then the goalkeeper took a shot from Moreno and then another from Rodallega. He ended up being the figure.

Santa Fe wanted victory, but it was confirmed with a good point that allows them to reach 24 points in the table. On Wednesday they face Millonarios in the classic.

SPORTS

More sports news