In Santa Fe they say they tried, that they fought, that they created the goal options, that they deserved more, but the reality is that they lost the classic against Millonarios, 1-0, and that defeat hurts, because there is a risk of not qualifying.

In a game without effectiveness, the best of the cardinals was in defense, it was the central Marlon Torres, the most lion of all and who left his skin in each play.

Ratings

Juan Espítia: an incomplete hero. He guessed the penalty and failed to arrive. Then he made sensational saves. He avoided a worse defeat. 7

Fabian Viafara: He went on the attack as much as he could, everything that was left to him, opened up the offensive zone and was a contribution. 6

Jose Aja: He had work and showed his mettle. He fought and warred. He lost a few duels. 6

Marlon Torres: he was the most lion of all. He was safe, fast and attentive. His closings were miraculous, and his rushing attack pushed the team. 7

Fabio Delgado: It was another exit valve to the attack; in defense he spent oil in some duels. 5

Juan Daniel Roa: all the good he did is erased by that nudge that meant the penalty and the defeat. 5

Harold Rivera: He tried to organize, put the pause, but could not put the decisive pass. 5

Jose Enamorado: It wasn’t the most unbalancing, at least not as usual. 5

Fabian Sambueza: He had sparks of great football, creating a game, goal passes. He tried to the end. 6

Christian Marrugo: It did not come to light, it lacked clarity and was more involved in the cardinal proposal. 5

Hugo Rodallega: He had the tie, he had the options, he lacked a drop of precision to define. It was very close. 5

Wilson Morelo: entered for Marrugo (13 ST). It was a contribution, not a solution. 5

Ivan Rojas: entered through Roa (13 ST). He provided another dynamic, but without much weight. 4

Jersson Gonzalez: He entered for Enamorado (35 ST). He entered cold or disconnected: a goal was lost. Unrated.

Neyder Moreno: entered for Rivera (39 ST). Little time, zero contribution. Unrated.

