Star Plus is presenting “Santa Evita” for this month of July, a series that will investigate the figure behind Eva Perónformer first lady of Argentina and one of the most influential women in that nation.

The series is based on the 1995 novel of the same name by Tomás Eloy Martínez, who also serves as the show’s creator and is directed by Rodrigo García Barcha and Alejandro Maci. With its premiere this July 26let’s review some of the key details of this fiction.

Trailer for “Santa Evita”

“Santa Evita” will tell the story of Eva Perón after her death in 1952 and how her embalmed remains were kidnapped by the military dictatorship in 1955. In 1971, Mariano Vázquez (Diego Velázquez), a journalist for a major newspaper, investigates and tries to find out Where is the body of Eva Perón and where was it hidden for 16 years? However, on the way he is threatened so that he leaves his report.

The synopsis tells us: “This is the story of Eva Perón after her death. The embalmed body of “Evita” had an eventful journey that lasted 22 years, and it was as eventful as her 33 years of life. Evita died in 1952, but her body waited three years for the construction of a monument that was never built. Although she was only a political figure for six years as the wife of General Perón, her corpse influenced Argentine politics for more than two decades, weaving a dark and strange story that passed into the realm of mythology.”

Cast of “Santa Evita”

The series lets us see Natalia Oreiro as Eva Perón. She is accompanied by Ernesto Alterio, Darío Grandinetti, Domingo Perón, Diego Velázquez, Francesc Orella, Diego Cremonesi, Eduardo Arancibia, Iván Moschner, Gabriela Ferrero, Héctor Díaz, among others. Salma Hayek is part of the executive production of “Santa Evita”.

advance premiere of “Santa Evita” in Argentina

On Monday, July 25, the avant premiere of “Santa Evita” took place at the Teatro Colón in the city of Buenos Aires, Argentina, the new drama series from Star Original Productions that reaches Star Plus with all its episodes.