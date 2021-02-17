The governor of Santa Cruz, Alicia Kirchner, ordered this Tuesday to temporarily remove the director of the zonal hospital in the town of Comandante Piedra Buena, Mario Triputti, After the political scandal that was generated when it became known that the local mayor, the Kirchnerist Federico Bodlovic, did not respect the priorities of the official vaccination schedule and Sputnik V was applied together with his wife and personal driver.

Government sources confirmed to Clarion that, given the irregularities, the provincial Ministry of Health and Environment is moving forward with the investigation to determine if there were other similar episodes.

“In the last days irregularities have been known in Governor Gregores and Commander Luis Piedra Buena, which has motivated to initiate investigations in these localities “, indicated the health authorities through a statement.

The mayor of Commander Luis Piedrabuena, Federico Bodlovic.

Regarding the situation in Piedra Buena, it was specified that “proceeded to temporarily set aside of the position to the head of the local hospital while the investigation is progressing to determine if the established protocols that were known to him have been breached. “

Triputti was thrown out of the Armando Zamudio District Hospital after it was made public that last week Mayor Bodlovic went to that establishment to apply the Russian vaccine with his wife Bernadette Manucci, Justice of the Peace of the town since 2018 and former municipal official, and her driver.

Meanwhile, the sources consulted advanced that In the next few hours there could be news about the situation in Governor Gregores, where the director of the local health center, Enrique Ferragaut, He quit because also there The vaccine was administered to people who were not in the priorities of the official plan.

The mayor of Comandante Luis Piedrabuena, Federico Bodlovic, together with Vice President Cristina Kirchner and Governor Alicia Kirchner.

“Beyond the resignation, the investigation continues”, they limited themselves to pointing out the government of Alicia Kirchner.

In the midst of the scandal, it was also warned by the situation in Turbio River. As they explained to Clarín, there records for the first 150 doses are incomplete that were sent to immunize health personnel and suspicions they point to the mayor, Dario Mena, provincial deputies and councilors.

The goal that Santa Cruz set itself last December is to first immunize health personnel, whose number is approximately eight thousand people.

“According to him, the priority in vaccination is for health personnel – from the public and private system – and progresses as the doses are received. At the moment 5,995 doses have been applied throughout the province. During the day today (Tuesday) Santa Cruz will be receiving 3,000 new doses that will be distributed in all localities between Wednesday, February 17 and Thursday, February 18; they will be used for the application of second doses by health personnel. In addition, everything is ready for begin with the vaccination of those over 90 years old, “they indicated from the provincial health portfolio.

They added that “next weekend new doses would be arriving that will allow progress with those over 80 years of age according to the protocol by age group that establishes that after finishing with health personnel, progress will be made with adults over 60 in stages, according to the doses received “.

Protests against Bodlovic

This Tuesday a group of residents of the town of Comandante Piedra Buena came out to demonstrate against Mayor Bodlovic, after learning that he violated the criteria of the national coronavirus vaccination plan and the Russian vaccine was applied together with his wife and driver.

According to the Austral Opinion reconstruction, a group of protesters carried a flag claiming to be “unvaccinated hospital administrative personnel”, while another woman had a poster placed on her back saying “With the health of the people, no fanning.”

The protest was held first in front of the municipal headquarters and then moved to the residence of the questioned communal leader.

