While the face-to-face return to schools is being discussed, a report released on education in Santa Cruz shows that in that province the closure due to the pandemic aggravated a critical structural situation. The students whoThose who finished primary school last year went to school for only four years out of seven years of schooling, while those who graduated from secondary school were in class for only two years and three months.

The data comes from a study carried out by Gabriel Ruiz, lawyer and university professor, magister in Philosophy of Law and specialist in Right to Education, at the request of the auditor of the PRO in Santa Cruz, Silvana Giudici.

The report carried out by Ruiz (with its own data since the province does not provide official data) analyzed how many days of classes the 2020 graduates should have had (who started primary school in 2014 and secondary school in 2016 respectively) and how many they actually had.

Thus, it reveals that between 2014 and 2020 – all years governed by Kirchnerism, the first two with Daniel Peralta as governor and the rest of Alicia Kirchner – primary school students went to class 723 days out of a total of 1,260. And those from high school attended 407 out of 900. The worst years were 2017 and 2018. In the first, out of 180 calendar days there were only 63 with boys in the classrooms. And in 2018, 102.

Professor Ruiz. Drew up a report on school days in Santa Cruz.

But the statistics were not the only worrying data that was released: Ruiz told Clarion that “there are mothers, entire families who unfortunately had to separate from their children because they have sent them to other provinces where they have the possibility of studying. This happened especially in 2017 ”.

“In the study that I carried out, not all the stoppages that were carried out were considered. Because classes were not only suspended due to strikes by the teachers’ union. They also stopped personnel affiliated with ATE or classes were suspended due to lack of water, lack of gas, disinfection, non-teaching strike or training courses. So the numbers of days lost can increase, “added Ruiz.

Clarion contacted Karen Levin, press officer of the Provincial Council of Education of Santa Cruz, whose president is Cecilia Velázquez. He brought her up to date with the report to get the word from the authorities in the area. He promised to consult and respond. But the answer never came.

Another significant fact is the high dropout rate. María Laura Centurión, a public accountant and teacher at a secondary school in El Calafate, explained to this newspaper that “in the secondary school where I teach there are 8 first-year courses. About 300 students enroll annually. And only 60 graduate. And added to that, of those 60 there are very few who leave with the title in hand. They leave without having completed their studies or their curricular spaces due to the few days of classes that they had a percentage of the years of schooling ”.

The protests of teachers were constant in the Patagonian province

According to Ruiz, “in high school, since Alicia Kirchner took office, the boys went to school for 2 years and 3 months. Even counting 2020 with the pandemic, if supposedly the cycle had been completed, it would have been 3 years and 3 months. This circumstance implies a social and structural damage to an entire generation. “

“These guys are just going to be able to have precarious jobs. It will be a minimum percentage that can really overcome this difficulty of not having had an education. They are destined to have enormous difficulties in gaining access to quality higher education. And that will prevent them from having qualified jobs tomorrow. Here what has happened in Santa Cruz is a generational cut. Where there is a generation of boys who have serious possibilities of understanding and serious possibilities of not accessing university levels, “said the teacher.

Silvana Giudici, the PRO controller in Santa Cruz and who closely follows the educational problems of that province, was lapidary: “The different governments, all Kirchnerists, from Santa Cruz left a whole generation of students without classes or training. The crisis education is much more serious than the worst pandemic. It excludes and denies future opportunities for children from Santa Cruz. ” The former Minister of Security and national inspector of the PRO, Patricia Bullrich, also added her criticism, who remarked that the party has been demanding the return to face-to-face classes since mid-2020. “Do not start classes in provinces such as Santa Cruz or Chubut that have more Two years without resolution of teacher conflicts is unacceptable. We demand responses and solutions from the national government. “

Centurión, based in El Calafate since 1999 and who teaches Orientation in Economics and Management at School 9 of that paradisiac town, added another piece of information: “The Education Council of the province issued resolution 612 in May 2020, by which all Students who had taken four subjects in 2019 (when there was still no pandemic) and repeated grade were promoted, when in fact they should not have passed. That is to say that those boys who had repeated fourth and fifth and did not do it because of the coronavirus, are going to try higher studies or private jobs with the third year. And not complete ”.

“The only thing left for them is public employment. Then they make them militants and they become part of the political patronage. They have no other choice ”, he says. With Ruiz, he also questioned the Conectar Igualdad program: “It was a welfare program that had no support either in training or in technology. What good is it for kids to have computers if they don’t have Internet access?

Chubut. Correspondent.

ACE