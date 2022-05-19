Pre-candidate for Guanabara, former president of the OAB says that the PSD is open to alliances

Former president of the Brazilian Bar Association (OAB) and pre-candidate for the government of Rio de Janeiro, Felipe Santa Cruz (PSD), said that his party is open to alliances in the state. Rejected only the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) by your side on the podium.

“Apart from Bolsonaro, I would be very comfortable with any Democrat on my platform.”said in an interview with the newspaper Globepublished this Thursday (May 19, 2022).

“We are open [a alianças]but not having a robust alliance in Rio also means not being tied to the state’s cycle of decadence and corruption over the last 25 years.(…) The old names of Rio politics I insist that they are not on my side”, stated.

Santa Cruz, which has only 3% of voting intentions, according to a Datafolha poll released in April, said it had “assurance” de will go to the 2nd round. “The population will still look to Rio’s election. Just walking down the street, I don’t find enthusiasm and consolidated vote in anyone. There is huge room for growth”, he evaluated.

Read other topics covered in the interview:

GOVERNOR CLÁUDIO CASTRO (PL): “It shared the government as if the people did not exist. It is a government of politicians for politicians, not a government of politicians for the people. There are 12,000 commissioned positions serving retail. The same retail where the last relevant State funds are being used, which is the Cedae auction. The government is investing the money in works that connect nothing to nowhere, attested by people who are not civil servants. The governor is handing out checks across the state, it looks like a lottery. I am the candidate that will win the Cláudio Castro.”

DEPUTY MARCELO FREIXO (PSB): said if ash goes to the 2nd round, it will help to elect Bolsonarism, represented by Castro, “for his historical positions [Freixo]due to the way in which the population interprets the Freixo”.

OUTSIDER: “If there’s one thing I’m not, it’s an outsider. I twice presided over the OAB in Rio, the largest professional association in the world. I got to the presidency of the national OAB precisely because of the work I did in management in Rio de Janeiro. I think I’m tested. My commitments to democracy, my personal courage, are absolutely demonstrated. I think that qualifies me to be governor.”

TRANSPORT: “We have to accept that the system [do BRT] must be subsidized as it is in many parts of the world. (…) Just be transparent.”

TAX RECOVERY: “I intend to manage the cash with responsibility, calculating the debt and reorganizing the State. We cannot accept Rio completely dependent on oil royalties in the medium term.”

SAFETY: PSD pre-candidate says operations will be “tough but within the law”.

“An action with 28 dead, like the one in Jacarezinho, is a failure. (…) The State needs to be there, but accompanied by an internal affairs department. This job is not a superhero, it’s organizing the house. I defend the fight against systematic, institutionalized crime, with investments and unity of justice.”

He also defended the use of cameras in police uniforms, which, in his view, “protects and values ​​the good police”.