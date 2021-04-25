It has been more than sixteen months since Santa Cruz, the province governed by Alicia Kirchner and where the vice president has strong interference, the classrooms are closed. Since December 2019, when the school year ended, face-to-face classes have not returned and for now there is nothing to indicate that they will return. According to the unions and parents of school-age students, the provincial government does not have, until now, a plan to open schools despite the fact that it accepted and supported the protocols that the national Ministry of Education established for the start of face-to-face classes. last March.

The situation is even more complex. Because the province has been dragging, for years, an unprecedented educational crisis that includes teacher conflicts and stoppages due to demands for salary increases, complaints about schools in poor condition, obsolete infrastructure and lack of internet networks and devices to guarantee, now, educational virtuality.

“We have been asking for a meeting with the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Health of the province to see how the vaccination plan for teachers is progressing and the status of the protocols to open schools. It should be in these days,” he told Clarion Pedro Cormarck, the general secretary of Adosac, the strongest teaching union in Santa Cruz, which although it is part of Ctera, is much more combative with the ruling party.

Adosac has been demanding that the Kirchner government vaccinate teachers in order to reopen schools and insist that without a serious immunization plan it is difficult to reopen. According to the data they handle in the union, more than 85% of the teaching and administrative personnel of the schools are not vaccinated. It is not a minor issue in a Patagonian province, since in winter the weather prevents progress with some of the current protocols. “We cannot comply with some of the protocols, such as that of the open windows for the cross circulation of the air. In winter there are temperatures below zero and snow in Santa Cruz, that is why we insist on vaccination to guarantee presence,” says Cormarck . From the province they maintain that They will advance with teacher vaccination after immunizing those over 60. so far they have applied doses to 2,000 teachers out of a universe of 16,000.

Official data reveal that since March 1 -when the 2021 school year began- 90% of school-age boys do not attend establishments and connect to classes virtually. Consulted by Clarion, from the province they said that they seek to lower “the circulation of people” and that is why The governor ordered that districts with community transmission of coronavirus close schools. These towns are the most populated and include Río Gallegos, El Calafate, Caleta Olivia, Río Turbio, Pico Truncado, Perito Moreno, Puerto Deseado and Las Heras, among others. Only a handful of rural schools were able to open with a complex regime. They are open with a semi-presence system.

Parents’ complaints about problems with virtuality are growing especially in public schools. They warn about the lack of connectivity – and the scarce contact with teachers. In fact, they warn that in 80% of public schools there is no internet connection.

Protest of families in front of the Government of Santa Cruz for the return to face-to-face classes.

In this context, last Thursday, a group of parents called for the opening of schools. The testimonies of the families are shocking. The father of a girl who is in sixth grade today at a state school told Clarion that last year the virtual method consisted of a delivery of tasks, by the teachers, which had to be solved in fifteen days and sent by mail. “There was no follow-up, it was very difficult. This year they added a weekly meeting for Zoom to clear up doubts, but it is not enough,” he said. The man preferred not to reveal his identity to protect his daughter.

The protests even reached the door of Cristina Kirchner’s house in El Calafate. On March 14, a group of parents starred in a cacerolazo at the vice president’s home in what she calls “her place in the world.” They asked for the return of face-to-face classes in Santa Cruz. Although he was inside his home, there was no response to the protesters.

The educational drama of Santa Cruz has dragged on for years and the pandemic made it even worse. Some data are alarming, especially those that have to do with the presence prior to the coronavirus. In 2017 alone, schools were closed for more than 100 days by the successive teacher strikes linked to salary increases. That year the Province gave an 8% increase to teachers when inflation was 24.8%.

In addition, a study carried out by Gabriel Ruiz, lawyer and university professor and specialist in Right to Education, at the request of the PRO representative in Santa Cruz, Silvana Giudici, revealed that the students who finished primary school last year They went to school only four years out of seven of schooling. In high school the numbers are just as tragic: those who graduated last year were in the classroom for only two years and three months. “Almost 5 months after the start of 2021 and with the contagion curve flattened in the main cities, the governor refuses to return to the presence for political reasons. There is no epidemiological, economic or health reason to leave the entire helpless school community, “Giudici told Clarín.

Building problems are added to the lack of presence. Some examples are compelling. In the General Basic Education School No. 39 in Río Gallegos during the winter of 2019, a sector of the school was closed because it was not in a condition to be inhabited. It had no heating -with temperatures below 0 degrees- and they had to cover the door openings with black bags to keep out the cold. For weeks, the boys were unable to attend school. .

In EGB N ° 19, also in Río Gallegos, during 2019, the students spent almost two months without classes due to structural problems in the building. “It was in terrible condition”, parents of the institution denounced Clarín.

From the Province they maintain that presence is tied to the epidemiological situation and that they allocated plans for those who do not have internet access. Also, they say that schools will not open in localities where there is community circulation. Nothing indicates that face-to-face classes will return anytime soon.