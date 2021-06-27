Volta Redonda and Santa Cruz drew 0-0 this Saturday night, at the Raulino de Oliveira stadium, in Rio de Janeiro, in a match valid for the fifth round of Group A of the C Series of the Brazilian Championship. The visitors arrived for the duel with eleven embezzlements caused by the new coronavirus (covid-19), plus two others due to injury. Although the draw came under heroic circumstances, the tricolor from Pernambuco continues without a win in the competition, with just three points from five games, in the bottom of the bracket. Volta Redonda, on the other hand, wasted the opportunity to take the lead in the bracket and are second with eight points.

Game over at Raulino de Oliveira: Volta Redonda 0x0 Santa Cruz-PE We pressured, we created great chances to score, but their goalkeeper made a great game and the ball insisted on not entering. pic.twitter.com/lSu3OfljAJ — Volta Redonda FC (@VoltacoFC) June 27, 2021

The highlight of the match was goalkeeper Geaze, who played for the first time this season, precisely because of Santa Cruz’s embezzlement. He closed the game with important defenses and had the help of defender Calixto, who saved a goal for Volta Redonda in the second-half stoppage.

The two teams will return to the field next Saturday, the 3rd. Volta Redonda will go to Fortaleza to face Ferroviário, while Santa Cruz will host Paysandu.

Other results from this Saturday:

A group

Jacuipense 1 x 0 Rail

Manaus 2 x 1 Tombense

Group B

Paraná 3 x 1 São José

Mirassol 1 x 2 Ituano

